Gloo (NASDAQ:GLOO) Major Shareholder Sells $39,841.90 in Stock

Key Points Major shareholder Financial For Luthera Thrivent sold shares of Gloo in multiple transactions, including 8,477 shares on June 10 for about $39,841.90. The shareholder also sold 11,100 shares on June 12 and 12,400 shares on June 11.

of Gloo in multiple transactions, including 8,477 shares on June 10 for about $39,841.90. The shareholder also sold 11,100 shares on June 12 and 12,400 shares on June 11. Gloo stock fell 1.3% and opened at $4.57, near its 52-week low of $4.45 and well below its 50-day moving average of $6.00. The recent selling comes as the stock trades far under its 52-week high of $9.98.

and opened at $4.57, near its 52-week low of $4.45 and well below its 50-day moving average of $6.00. The recent selling comes as the stock trades far under its 52-week high of $9.98. Recent earnings missed expectations, with Gloo reporting EPS of -$0.22 versus the -$0.16 consensus estimate, though revenue came in at $41.53 million. Analysts currently have a mixed outlook, with a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.00.

Gloo Holdings (NASDAQ:GLOO - Get Free Report) major shareholder Financial For Luthera Thrivent sold 8,477 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.70, for a total value of $39,841.90. Following the transaction, the insider owned 4,778,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $22,456,600. The trade was a 0.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company's shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Financial For Luthera Thrivent also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 12th, Financial For Luthera Thrivent sold 11,100 shares of Gloo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.59, for a total value of $50,949.00.

On Thursday, June 11th, Financial For Luthera Thrivent sold 12,400 shares of Gloo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.60, for a total value of $57,040.00.

Gloo Stock Down 1.3%

NASDAQ:GLOO opened at $4.57 on Friday. Gloo Holdings has a 52-week low of $4.45 and a 52-week high of $9.98. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $6.00.

Gloo (NASDAQ:GLOO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $41.53 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Gloo Holdings will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Gloo

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GLOO. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Gloo by 263.4% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,513 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 3,996 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gloo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gloo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Gloo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Gloo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $179,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on GLOO. Benchmark increased their price target on Gloo from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings raised Gloo from a "sell (e-)" rating to a "sell (e)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Gloo from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GLOO

About Gloo

Gloo's mission is to build the leading vertical technology platform for the faith and flourishing ecosystem, which we believe is one of the largest, oldest and least-digitized ecosystems in the world. Our purpose is to shape technology as a force for good, so people can flourish and communities can thrive. This is grounded in our belief that relationships catalyze growth, and when technology is used to serve relationships, it transforms lives. The faith and flourishing ecosystem is vast and, we believe, a technologically underserved vertical that includes traditional Christian (primarily Protestant and Catholic) churches and a diverse network of ministries, nonprofits and service providers.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from InsiderTrades.com in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected].