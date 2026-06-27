Greenland Mines Ltd. Common Stock (NASDAQ:GRML) Director Riad Hussein El-Dada Sells 175,000 Shares of Stock

Key Points Director Riad Hussein El-Dada sold 175,000 shares of Greenland Mines Ltd. Common Stock on June 25 at an average price of $0.23, for total proceeds of $40,250. After the sale, he still owned 175,000 shares.

of Greenland Mines Ltd. Common Stock on June 25 at an average price of $0.23, for total proceeds of $40,250. After the sale, he still owned 175,000 shares. GRML stock remains under pressure , opening at $0.26 with a 50-day moving average of $0.38 and a 200-day moving average of $0.39. The shares have traded between a one-year low of $0.21 and a high of $1.65.

, opening at $0.26 with a 50-day moving average of $0.38 and a 200-day moving average of $0.39. The shares have traded between a one-year low of $0.21 and a high of $1.65. Analysts and earnings data remain weak: the company reported a quarterly loss of $0.15 per share, and the stock currently carries a consensus Sell rating. Institutional ownership stands at 20.07% after several hedge funds adjusted positions.

Greenland Mines Ltd. Common Stock (NASDAQ:GRML - Get Free Report) Director Riad Hussein El-Dada sold 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.23, for a total transaction of $40,250.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 175,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $40,250. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Greenland Mines Ltd. Common Stock Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GRML opened at $0.26 on Friday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $0.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.39. Greenland Mines Ltd. Common Stock has a one year low of $0.21 and a one year high of $1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.35 million, a PE ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 6.94.

Greenland Mines Ltd. Common Stock (NASDAQ:GRML - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GRML has been the subject of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Greenland Mines Ltd. Common Stock from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Greenland Mines Ltd. Common Stock to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Sell".

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GRML

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Greenland Mines Ltd. Common Stock by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 491,832 shares of the company's stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 167,905 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Greenland Mines Ltd. Common Stock during the fourth quarter worth $126,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greenland Mines Ltd. Common Stock in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. XTX Topco Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Greenland Mines Ltd. Common Stock by 101.2% in the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 160,569 shares of the company's stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 80,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brummer Multi Strategy AB acquired a new position in shares of Greenland Mines Ltd. Common Stock in the fourth quarter valued at $175,000. 20.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Greenland Mines Ltd. Common Stock Company Profile

Greenland Mines Ltd develops essential medicines for the treatment of chronic diseases - cancer, cardiovascular, and neurodegenerative disorders. The Company operates as a single reporting segment focused on developing essential medicines for these chronic diseases. The Company has acquired two licensed platforms: a generic drug portfolio and a biosimilar biologics platform that uses biologic therapies to treat cancer, and proprietary patented technologies involving melanocortin receptor-binding molecules and a gene therapy platform that introduces a therapeutic protein called Klotho inside the body to treat neurodegenerative diseases.

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