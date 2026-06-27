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Insider Selling: Lendingclub (NASDAQ:HAPN) CEO Sells $551,137.50 in Stock

June 27, 2026 by InsiderTrades.com

Key Points

  • CEO Scott Sanborn sold 28,750 shares of Lendingclub stock on June 24 at an average price of $19.17, generating about $551,137.50. The sale was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.
  • After the transaction, Sanborn still owned 1,561,063 shares worth roughly $29.9 million, marking a 1.81% decrease in his position.
  • Lendingclub shares were up 2.2% and opened at $20.10, while analysts currently view the stock conservatively with an average Hold rating.

Lendingclub Corp (NASDAQ:HAPN - Get Free Report) CEO Scott Sanborn sold 28,750 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total value of $551,137.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,561,063 shares of the company's stock, valued at $29,925,577.71. This trade represents a 1.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Lendingclub Stock Up 2.2%

Shares of HAPN stock opened at $20.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 1.98. Lendingclub Corp has a 12-month low of $11.75 and a 12-month high of $21.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings started coverage on shares of Lendingclub in a research report on Thursday. They issued a "hold (c+)" rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold".

Get Our Latest Report on Lendingclub

Lendingclub Company Profile

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I couldn't find enough reliable information about LendingClub with the ticker symbol NASDAQ:HAPN to write an accurate company description.

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