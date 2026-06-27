Insider Selling: Heartflow (NASDAQ:HTFL) CEO Sells $1,361,500.00 in Stock

Key Points Heartflow CEO John C.M. Farquhar sold 38,900 shares on June 24 at an average price of $35.00, totaling about $1.36 million. After the sale, he still owned 457,935 shares, and the trade was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan .

on June 24 at an average price of $35.00, totaling about $1.36 million. After the sale, he still owned 457,935 shares, and the trade was made under a pre-arranged . This was part of a pattern of recent insider selling : Farquhar also sold shares on June 10, May 11, and April 10, each in transactions of 22,562 shares.

: Farquhar also sold shares on June 10, May 11, and April 10, each in transactions of 22,562 shares. Heartflow recently reported stronger-than-expected quarterly results, posting an EPS loss of $0.16 versus the $0.24 consensus estimate, while revenue rose 41.3% year over year to $52.59 million. Analysts currently rate the stock a Moderate Buy with a consensus target price of $37.00.

Heartflow, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTFL - Get Free Report) CEO John C.M. Farquhar sold 38,900 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $1,361,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 457,935 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,027,725. This trade represents a 7.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

John C.M. Farquhar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 10th, John C.M. Farquhar sold 22,562 shares of Heartflow stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $643,017.00.

On Monday, May 11th, John C.M. Farquhar sold 22,562 shares of Heartflow stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.12, for a total value of $657,005.44.

On Friday, April 10th, John C.M. Farquhar sold 22,562 shares of Heartflow stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.72, for a total value of $602,856.64.

Heartflow Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HTFL opened at $35.68 on Friday. Heartflow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.13 and a fifty-two week high of $41.22. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.47. The business's 50 day moving average price is $30.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.60.

Heartflow (NASDAQ:HTFL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $52.59 million for the quarter. Heartflow's revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Heartflow, Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Heartflow from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Heartflow from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Heartflow from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Heartflow in a research report on Monday, May 4th. They set an "outperform" rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Heartflow from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Heartflow

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTFL. TrueMark Investments LLC increased its position in Heartflow by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. TrueMark Investments LLC now owns 26,885 shares of the company's stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Heartflow during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Heartflow by 35.3% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,600 shares of the company's stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Heartflow in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Heartflow in the third quarter worth $59,000.

About Heartflow

HeartFlow, Inc (NASDAQ: HTFL) is a medical technology company that develops non-invasive diagnostic solutions for coronary artery disease. The company's core offering translates coronary CT angiography (CTA) data into a patient-specific, three-dimensional physiological model of the coronary arteries. Using advanced image processing and computational modeling, HeartFlow's analysis estimates fractional flow reserve (FFR) values throughout the coronary tree to identify ischemia-producing lesions without the need for invasive pressure-wire measurements.

HeartFlow's cloud-based service integrates with clinical workflows: clinicians submit coronary CTA images and receive a detailed, color-coded 3D map and report that highlights lesion-specific FFR values and physiological impact.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from InsiderTrades.com in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected].