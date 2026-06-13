Insider Buying: HYNE (NASDAQ:HYNE) CEO Buys 1,537 Shares of Stock

Key Points HYNE CEO Walter Healy bought 1,537 shares on June 11 at an average price of $16.28, a transaction worth about $25,022.

bought 1,537 shares on June 11 at an average price of $16.28, a transaction worth about $25,022. After the purchase, Healy’s direct stake rose to 15,821 shares, representing a 10.76% increase in his position.

in his position. The stock recently traded near its 52-week high, and Wall Street sentiment remains weak with an average Sell rating despite a recent upgrade by Wall Street Zen to Hold.

HYNE (NASDAQ:HYNE - Get Free Report) CEO Walter Healy bought 1,537 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.28 per share, with a total value of $25,022.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 15,821 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $257,565.88. The trade was a 10.76% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

HYNE Price Performance

HYNE stock opened at $16.26 on Friday. HYNE has a 12 month low of $13.35 and a 12 month high of $16.35. The company has a market capitalization of $131.71 million and a P/E ratio of -813.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.80.

HYNE (NASDAQ:HYNE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.48 million during the quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HYNE. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (e)" rating on shares of HYNE in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded HYNE from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Sell".

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HYNE

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HYNE

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of HYNE during the fourth quarter worth about $564,000. Raffles Associates LP bought a new stake in HYNE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $346,000. Mangrove Partners IM LLC bought a new stake in HYNE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,368,000. FJ Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in HYNE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,782,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in HYNE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $531,000.

About HYNE

Hoyne Bancorp Inc focuses on operating as the bank holding company for Hoyne Savings Bank which provides various financial products and services. Hoyne Bancorp Inc is based in Chicago, Illinois.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from InsiderTrades.com in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected].