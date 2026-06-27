Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) EVP Eric Swayze Sells 10,602 Shares

Key Points Ionis CEO Brett Monia sold 14,565 shares at an average price of $78.41, generating about $1.14 million. The sale was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan , and Monia’s remaining stake was valued at roughly $19.3 million.

at an average price of $78.41, generating about $1.14 million. The sale was made under a pre-arranged , and Monia’s remaining stake was valued at roughly $19.3 million. The stock rose 3.6% and opened at $81.18, near its 52-week high of $86.74. Ionis now has a market value of about $13.4 billion, with shares trading above both the 50-day and 200-day moving averages.

and opened at $81.18, near its 52-week high of $86.74. Ionis now has a market value of about $13.4 billion, with shares trading above both the 50-day and 200-day moving averages. Recent business updates have been positive, including FDA approval expanding TRYNGOLZA and a licensing deal with Recordati for ex-U.S. rights to zilganersen. Analyst sentiment also remains constructive, with several firms raising price targets and the consensus rating at Moderate Buy.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS - Get Free Report) EVP Eric Swayze sold 10,602 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total transaction of $839,466.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 21,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,722,877.62. This trade represents a 32.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of IONS opened at $81.18 on Friday. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.37 and a 52-week high of $86.74. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.42 billion, a PE ratio of -39.22 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.36.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.29. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 30.91% and a negative return on equity of 58.65%. The company had revenue of $246.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.93) EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 86.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IONS. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James Financial began coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 10th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ionis Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $102.90.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Key Stories Impacting Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Here are the key news stories impacting Ionis Pharmaceuticals this week:

Positive Sentiment: Ionis received FDA approval expanding TRYNGOLZA to treat severe hypertriglyceridemia, strengthening the drug’s commercial opportunity and making it the first approved therapy for the condition. Article Title

Ionis received FDA approval expanding TRYNGOLZA to treat severe hypertriglyceridemia, strengthening the drug’s commercial opportunity and making it the first approved therapy for the condition. Positive Sentiment: Ionis announced a licensing deal with Recordati for ex-U.S. rights to zilganersen in Alexander disease, which provides upfront and royalty potential while allowing Ionis to keep U.S. commercialization rights. Article Title

Ionis announced a licensing deal with Recordati for ex-U.S. rights to zilganersen in Alexander disease, which provides upfront and royalty potential while allowing Ionis to keep U.S. commercialization rights. Positive Sentiment: Leerink Partners raised its price target on Ionis, signaling continued analyst confidence in the company’s pipeline and commercial execution. Article Title

Leerink Partners raised its price target on Ionis, signaling continued analyst confidence in the company’s pipeline and commercial execution. Neutral Sentiment: HC Wainwright kept a Buy rating but lowered some 2027 EPS estimates, which is a mild headwind but not a major shift in the firm’s overall view. Article Title

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapies designed to modulate gene expression. The company's proprietary antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) technology enables the selective binding of short synthetic strands of nucleic acids to messenger RNA (mRNA), thereby inhibiting or altering the production of disease-causing proteins. Ionis' pipeline spans a range of therapeutic areas, including neurological disorders, cardiovascular conditions, metabolic diseases and rare genetic disorders.

Since its founding in 1989 by Dr.

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