Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) EVP Sells 1,000 Shares

Key Points Krystal Biotech EVP John Charles Thomas sold 1,000 shares on June 25 at an average price of $347.27, totaling $347,270. The sale was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan , and it cut his direct ownership in half to 1,000 shares.

on June 25 at an average price of $347.27, totaling $347,270. The sale was made under a pre-arranged , and it cut his direct ownership in half to 1,000 shares. The stock was trading higher , opening at $372.25 and recently moving near its 52-week high of $376.28. Krystal Biotech now has a market cap of about $10.97 billion.

, opening at $372.25 and recently moving near its 52-week high of $376.28. Krystal Biotech now has a market cap of about $10.97 billion. Recent fundamentals and analyst sentiment remain supportive: the company beat quarterly EPS and revenue estimates, and analysts currently hold a Moderate Buy consensus with a target price of $340.56.

Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS - Get Free Report) EVP John Charles Thomas sold 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.27, for a total transaction of $347,270.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $347,270. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

John Charles Thomas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 26th, John Charles Thomas sold 642 shares of Krystal Biotech stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.03, for a total value of $193,903.26.

Krystal Biotech Trading Up 3.4%

Shares of KRYS stock opened at $372.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.77 and a beta of 0.53. The business's 50 day moving average is $304.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $276.69. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.50 and a twelve month high of $376.28.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $116.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.11 million. Krystal Biotech had a net margin of 53.92% and a return on equity of 19.25%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Krystal Biotech from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Krystal Biotech from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Friday, March 27th. They issued a "peer perform" rating for the company. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech from $310.00 to $361.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Krystal Biotech from $306.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Krystal Biotech has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $340.56.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Krystal Biotech

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Krystal Biotech

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRYS. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Krystal Biotech by 1,270.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 137 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Krystal Biotech during the first quarter worth $34,000. Greenline Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Krystal Biotech during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Danske Bank A S acquired a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 144 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.29% of the company's stock.

About Krystal Biotech

Krystal Biotech, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing gene therapies for rare dermatological diseases. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the company applies proprietary viral vector delivery technology to enable topical administration of corrective genes directly to the skin. By targeting the underlying genetic causes of inherited skin disorders, Krystal Biotech seeks to address areas of high unmet medical need with potentially transformative treatments.

The company's lead product candidate, KB103, is designed to deliver a functional COL7A1 gene to patients with dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB), a severe and often debilitating blistering condition.

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