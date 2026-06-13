KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) SVP Sells $14,151.20 in Stock

Key Points KVH Industries SVP Felise Feingold sold 1,862 shares on June 10 at an average price of $7.60, totaling $14,151.20. After the sale, she still held 67,792 shares, a 2.67% reduction in ownership.

sold 1,862 shares on June 10 at an average price of $7.60, totaling $14,151.20. After the sale, she still held 67,792 shares, a 2.67% reduction in ownership. The company recently reported better-than-expected quarterly results , posting earnings of $0.03 per share versus analysts’ estimate of a $0.02 loss and revenue of $32.32 million, above expectations.

, posting earnings of $0.03 per share versus analysts’ estimate of a $0.02 loss and revenue of $32.32 million, above expectations. Despite the earnings beat, Wall Street sentiment remains cautious: the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell”, and KVHI was recently downgraded from “buy” to “hold” by Wall Street Zen.

KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI - Get Free Report) SVP Felise Feingold sold 1,862 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total value of $14,151.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 67,792 shares in the company, valued at $515,219.20. This trade represents a 2.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

KVH Industries Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KVHI opened at $8.62 on Friday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $9.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.85. KVH Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.09 and a fifty-two week high of $13.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.15 and a beta of 0.43.

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.05. KVH Industries had a negative return on equity of 0.80% and a negative net margin of 4.31%.The firm had revenue of $32.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $30.56 million.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KVHI. Wall Street Zen cut KVH Industries from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of KVH Industries in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Sell".

Read Our Latest Analysis on KVHI

Institutional Trading of KVH Industries

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of KVH Industries by 3.3% during the second quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 68,829 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of KVH Industries by 9.3% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 31,775 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of KVH Industries by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,018 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Peapod Lane Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of KVH Industries by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Peapod Lane Capital LLC now owns 414,734 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $2,891,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KVH Industries by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,445 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 5,378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.66% of the company's stock.

KVH Industries Company Profile

KVH Industries, Inc develops and manufactures mobile connectivity, inertial navigation, and stabilization systems for maritime, land mobile and defense markets. Its Satellite Communications Group delivers a range of mobile VSAT and broadband systems under the TracPhone and TracNet brands, offering high-speed data, voice and TV programming for commercial and leisure vessels. The company pairs its hardware offerings with the OneCare global network and service platform, providing 24/7 support and coverage across major satellite constellations.

The Inertial Systems Group at KVH produces fiber-optic and hemispherical resonator gyros, inertial measurement units (IMUs) and related inertial navigation products for aerospace, unmanned platforms and precision stabilization applications.

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