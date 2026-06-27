Insider Selling: Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) EVP Sells 10,139 Shares of Stock

Key Points Liquidity Services EVP John Daunt sold 10,139 shares on June 24 at an average price of $39.24, totaling about $397,854. After the sale, he still held 38,086 shares, cutting his stake by 21.02%.

on June 24 at an average price of $39.24, totaling about $397,854. After the sale, he still held 38,086 shares, cutting his stake by 21.02%. The stock has been strong recently , with shares trading up 2.5% and opening at $39.09, near the 52-week high of $39.55. The company’s share price has also moved above both its 50-day and 200-day moving averages.

, with shares trading up 2.5% and opening at $39.09, near the 52-week high of $39.55. The company’s share price has also moved above both its 50-day and 200-day moving averages. Liquidity Services posted a strong earnings beat, reporting $0.35 EPS versus the $0.30 estimate and revenue of $120.73 million, well above expectations. Analysts currently have a consensus rating of Moderate Buy with a $44 target price.

Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT - Get Free Report) EVP John Daunt sold 10,139 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total transaction of $397,854.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 38,086 shares in the company, valued at $1,494,494.64. The trade was a 21.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

John Daunt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 24th, John Daunt sold 2,600 shares of Liquidity Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total transaction of $91,156.00.

On Tuesday, April 14th, John Daunt sold 2,600 shares of Liquidity Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.02, for a total transaction of $85,852.00.

Liquidity Services Trading Up 2.5%

NASDAQ:LQDT opened at $39.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.03 and a beta of 1.09. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $35.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.88. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.67 and a twelve month high of $39.55.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Liquidity Services had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 6.30%.The firm had revenue of $120.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.86 million. Liquidity Services has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.300-0.390 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Liquidity Services, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on LQDT. Weiss Ratings upgraded Liquidity Services from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Research cut Liquidity Services from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Liquidity Services from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Liquidity Services in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Liquidity Services

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Liquidity Services by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,114 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 57,698 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 3.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,753 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH grew its stake in Liquidity Services by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 10,736 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in Liquidity Services by 9.0% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,955 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. 71.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Liquidity Services

Liquidity Services, Inc is a technology-driven provider of online marketplaces for surplus and remarketed assets. Through its wholly owned platforms—such as Liquidation.com, GovDeals, Machinio and GoIndustry DoveBid—the company connects sellers of industrial equipment, commercial inventory, government surplus and transportation assets with a broad base of registered buyers. Its solutions blend auction formats, fixed-price listings and managed-service offerings to support efficient asset disposition across a wide range of industries.

The company's core services include asset valuation, marketing, inspection and logistics coordination.

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