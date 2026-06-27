Insider Selling: Omada Health (NASDAQ:OMDA) CAO Sells 2,083 Shares of Stock

Key Points Omada Health CEO Sean Duffy sold 14,158 shares on June 26 at an average price of $20.00, totaling about $283,160. After the sale, he still owned 394,603 shares worth about $7.89 million.

on June 26 at an average price of $20.00, totaling about $283,160. After the sale, he still owned 394,603 shares worth about $7.89 million. The company recently beat earnings expectations by reporting EPS of -$0.05 versus the expected -$0.08, on revenue of $78.05 million for the quarter.

by reporting EPS of -$0.05 versus the expected -$0.08, on revenue of $78.05 million for the quarter. Wall Street remains cautiously positive on Omada Health, with a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.91, while shares recently traded at $20.89.

Omada Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMDA - Get Free Report) CAO Craig Gracey sold 2,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total value of $39,597.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 5,025 shares of the company's stock, valued at $95,525.25. The trade was a 29.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Craig Gracey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 22nd, Craig Gracey sold 2,083 shares of Omada Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $37,494.00.

On Friday, June 12th, Craig Gracey sold 6,894 shares of Omada Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.42, for a total transaction of $120,093.48.

Omada Health Trading Up 10.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:OMDA opened at $20.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.37. Omada Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.28 and a 1 year high of $26.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.85.

Omada Health (NASDAQ:OMDA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. Omada Health had a negative return on equity of 1.82% and a negative net margin of 2.22%.The company had revenue of $78.05 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Omada Health, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Omada Health during the second quarter worth $32,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Omada Health during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. bought a new stake in Omada Health during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Omada Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Omada Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on OMDA shares. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Omada Health in a report on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Omada Health from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Omada Health in a research note on Friday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Omada Health in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Omada Health in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $22.91.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on OMDA

Omada Health Company Profile

Omada Health is a digital health company that specializes in the prevention and management of chronic conditions through personalized, technology-driven programs. The company's platform combines data analytics, behavioral science and human coaching to support individuals at risk for or living with conditions such as prediabetes, type 2 diabetes, hypertension and musculoskeletal disorders. Participants access the program via a mobile app or web portal, where they receive tailored curriculum, feedback on health metrics and ongoing virtual coaching.

In addition to its core disease-management offerings, Omada Health has expanded its services to include mental health support and digital therapeutics for weight management.

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