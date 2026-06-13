Chun Kai Wang Purchases 2,344 Shares of OBOOK (NASDAQ:OWLS) Stock

Key Points CEO Chun Kai Wang bought 2,344 shares of OBOOK at an average price of $5.72, spending about $13,408 and lifting his direct stake to 3,109,239 shares.

bought 2,344 shares of OBOOK at an average price of $5.72, spending about $13,408 and lifting his direct stake to 3,109,239 shares. The purchase was a small increase in ownership, and Wang also bought 100 shares earlier in May at $5.64 per share.

OBOOK shares were trading near $5.79, well below their 12-month high of $90.00, while analysts remain split with a consensus Hold rating and a $11.00 price target.

OBOOK Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OWLS - Get Free Report) CEO Chun Kai Wang acquired 2,344 shares of OBOOK stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.72 per share, for a total transaction of $13,407.68. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,109,239 shares in the company, valued at $17,784,847.08. The trade was a 0.08% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Chun Kai Wang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 22nd, Chun Kai Wang acquired 100 shares of OBOOK stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.64 per share, for a total transaction of $564.00.

OBOOK Trading Down 0.2%

NASDAQ OWLS opened at $5.79 on Friday. OBOOK Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.15 and a 12 month high of $90.00. The company's fifty day moving average price is $5.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.18.

OBOOK (NASDAQ:OWLS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in OBOOK stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in OBOOK Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OWLS - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 36,325 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OWLS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings initiated coverage on shares of OBOOK in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. They issued a "sell (e)" rating on the stock. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of OBOOK in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on OWLS

About OBOOK

Our mission is to use blockchain technology to provide businesses with more reliable and transparent data management, to reinvent global flow of funds for businesses and consumers and to lead the digital transformation of business operations. We believe in the power of blockchain technology and have focused on leveraging it to optimize and in some cases transform the way enterprises operate. Established in 2010 in Taiwan, we operate as the OwlTing Group and have delivered solutions to various industries and are expanding actively into multiple markets including the United States, Japan, Singapore, Hong Kong, Malaysia and Thailand, as well as jurisdictions in South America and the EU.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from InsiderTrades.com in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected].