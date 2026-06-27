Aaron Tachibana Sells 51,251 Shares of Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) Stock

Key Points Personalis CEO Christopher Hall sold 100,000 shares on June 26 at an average price of $13.15, totaling about $1.315 million. After the sale, he still owned 235,986 shares, and the trade was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan.

on June 26 at an average price of $13.15, totaling about $1.315 million. After the sale, he still owned 235,986 shares, and the trade was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan. The stock has been trading near its 52-week high , opening at $13.02 versus a one-year range of $3.84 to $13.37. Personalis also has a market cap of about $1.36 billion and a beta of 2.28, indicating elevated volatility.

, opening at $13.02 versus a one-year range of $3.84 to $13.37. Personalis also has a market cap of about $1.36 billion and a beta of 2.28, indicating elevated volatility. Recent fundamentals were mixed: the company reported a smaller-than-expected loss per share in its latest quarter, but still posted negative margins and returns. Analysts currently have a consensus rating of Moderate Buy with an average price target of $11.00.

Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL - Get Free Report) CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 51,251 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.18, for a total value of $675,488.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 198,833 shares in the company, valued at $2,620,618.94. The trade was a 20.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Aaron Tachibana also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 4th, Aaron Tachibana sold 40,000 shares of Personalis stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $480,400.00.

On Friday, May 29th, Aaron Tachibana sold 38,799 shares of Personalis stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total value of $449,292.42.

Personalis Trading Up 3.4%

Personalis stock opened at $13.02 on Friday. Personalis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.84 and a 1 year high of $13.37. The company's 50-day moving average is $8.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.29. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -12.76 and a beta of 2.28.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.06). Personalis had a negative net margin of 148.11% and a negative return on equity of 43.52%. The business had revenue of $15.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.48 million. Research analysts forecast that Personalis, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSNL. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Personalis by 273.9% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,780,290 shares of the company's stock worth $85,812,000 after acquiring an additional 7,896,714 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Personalis by 1,332.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,448,585 shares of the company's stock valued at $11,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347,439 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Personalis by 196.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 1,935,078 shares of the company's stock valued at $12,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281,695 shares during the period. Aberdeen Group plc increased its stake in Personalis by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 3,249,895 shares of the company's stock worth $25,869,000 after purchasing an additional 861,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Personalis by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,910,191 shares of the company's stock worth $51,574,000 after buying an additional 802,268 shares during the period. 61.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on PSNL. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Personalis from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Personalis from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Wall Street Zen cut Personalis from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Personalis in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Personalis from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Personalis has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Personalis

Personalis Company Profile

Personalis, Inc (NASDAQ: PSNL) is a clinical‐stage genomics company that develops and markets advanced next‐generation sequencing (NGS) services and assays designed to accelerate precision medicine. The Company's core offering is the ImmunoID NeXT™ Platform, which combines comprehensive tumor profiling—including whole exome, transcriptome, and T‐cell receptor sequencing—with proprietary bioinformatics to identify biomarkers and guide immuno‐oncology research. Personalis serves biopharmaceutical companies, academic institutions, and clinical research organizations seeking in‐depth insights into cancer, autoimmune diseases and other complex conditions.

In addition to its flagship ImmunoID NeXT™ Platform, Personalis offers a suite of customizable sequencing assays for biomarker discovery, clinical trial support and companion diagnostic development.

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