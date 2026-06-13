Madhavan Balachandran Sells 1,993 Shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Stock

Key Points Insider Kylie O'keefe sold 15,936 uniQure shares on June 11 at an average price of $27.06, totaling about $431,228. After the transaction, she still held 108,864 shares, a 12.77% reduction in her position.

on June 11 at an average price of $27.06, totaling about $431,228. After the transaction, she still held 108,864 shares, a 12.77% reduction in her position. uniQure reported a narrower-than-expected quarterly loss , posting EPS of -$0.85 versus analysts’ estimate of -$0.88, though revenue came in below expectations at $3.56 million. Analysts still expect the company to post a full-year loss of -$3.64 per share.

, posting EPS of -$0.85 versus analysts’ estimate of -$0.88, though revenue came in below expectations at $3.56 million. Analysts still expect the company to post a full-year loss of -$3.64 per share. Several insiders have recently sold shares, but some of the transactions were made under pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plans, which may soften the bearish signal. The stock has also been trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages, suggesting some selling could reflect profit-taking after a strong run.

uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE - Get Free Report) Director Madhavan Balachandran sold 1,993 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $53,930.58. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 43,254 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,170,453.24. The trade was a 4.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

uniQure Stock Up 2.8%

Shares of QURE opened at $27.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 10.40 and a quick ratio of 10.40. uniQure N.V. has a 1 year low of $8.73 and a 1 year high of $71.50.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.21 million. uniQure had a negative return on equity of 145.81% and a negative net margin of 1,154.42%. On average, analysts forecast that uniQure N.V. will post -3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

More uniQure News

Here are the key news stories impacting uniQure this week:

Negative Sentiment: A cluster of insiders sold shares in recent filings, including directors Robert Gut, Madhavan Balachandran, Rachelle Suzanne Jacques, Jack Kaye, Leonard E. Post, Jeremy P. Springhorn, and David D. Meek, along with insider Kylie O'keefe. The transactions totaled a meaningful reduction in ownership across the group, increasing focus on insider confidence. Article: UniQure Rocked by Wave of High-Level Insider Stock Sales

A cluster of insiders sold shares in recent filings, including directors Robert Gut, Madhavan Balachandran, Rachelle Suzanne Jacques, Jack Kaye, Leonard E. Post, Jeremy P. Springhorn, and David D. Meek, along with insider Kylie O'keefe. The transactions totaled a meaningful reduction in ownership across the group, increasing focus on insider confidence. Neutral Sentiment: Several of the sales were made under pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plans, which can lessen the bearish signal because the trades may have been scheduled in advance rather than reflecting a sudden change in outlook.

Several of the sales were made under pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plans, which can lessen the bearish signal because the trades may have been scheduled in advance rather than reflecting a sudden change in outlook. Neutral Sentiment: The stock has already been trending above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages, so some of the selling may simply reflect profit-taking after a strong move rather than a deterioration in the company’s fundamentals.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QURE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating on shares of uniQure in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on uniQure from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on uniQure from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered uniQure to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $28.00 target price on uniQure in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $42.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on uniQure

Hedge Funds Weigh In On uniQure

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in uniQure by 509.0% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 609 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in uniQure in the third quarter worth $50,000. Torren Management LLC bought a new position in uniQure in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in uniQure by 76.7% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in uniQure in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company's stock.

About uniQure

uniQure N.V. is a biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of gene therapies for patients with severe medical needs. Using its proprietary adeno‐associated viral (AAV) vector platform, the company designs single‐dose treatments aimed at addressing the underlying genetic causes of disease rather than solely managing symptoms. Its most advanced program, Hemgenix® (etranacogene dezaparvovec), received regulatory approval in the United States and Europe for adult patients with hemophilia B, marking one of the first gene therapies for a bleeding disorder to reach the market.

Beyond hemophilia B, uniQure's pipeline includes preclinical and clinical-stage candidates targeting rare and debilitating conditions such as aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylase (AADC) deficiency, Huntington's disease, and Parkinson's disease.

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