Insider Selling: uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) CEO Sells 6,696 Shares of Stock

Key Points uniQure CEO Matthew Kapusta sold 28,716 shares on June 25 at an average price of $50.02, totaling about $1.44 million. After the sale, he still owned 519,227 shares, and the transaction was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan.

on June 25 at an average price of $50.02, totaling about $1.44 million. After the sale, he still owned 519,227 shares, and the transaction was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan. The stock was trading lower on Friday, opening at $47.51 and down 3.2% in the session. Even so, the company’s shares have moved sharply higher from their 52-week low of $8.73.

on Friday, opening at $47.51 and down 3.2% in the session. Even so, the company’s shares have moved sharply higher from their 52-week low of $8.73. Analysts remain broadly positive on uniQure, with 12 Buy ratings, 4 Hold ratings, and 1 Sell rating. The consensus target price is $61.67, while Leerink Partners recently lifted its target to $70 and kept an outperform rating.

uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE - Get Free Report) CEO Matthew Kapusta sold 6,696 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $334,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 519,227 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $25,961,350. This represents a 1.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

uniQure Stock Down 3.2%

uniQure stock opened at $47.51 on Friday. uniQure N.V. has a fifty-two week low of $8.73 and a fifty-two week high of $71.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of -13.65 and a beta of 0.98. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $27.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 10.40 and a current ratio of 10.40.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.03. uniQure had a negative net margin of 1,154.42% and a negative return on equity of 145.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.21 million. Research analysts predict that uniQure N.V. will post -3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QURE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on uniQure from $14.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of uniQure from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of uniQure from $35.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $28.00 price objective on shares of uniQure in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of uniQure from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and boosted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $61.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on QURE

Hedge Funds Weigh In On uniQure

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of uniQure by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,150,000 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $147,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705,556 shares in the last quarter. Aberdeen Group plc increased its position in shares of uniQure by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 3,678,640 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $88,030,000 after buying an additional 738,897 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of uniQure by 123.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,231,043 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $77,319,000 after buying an additional 1,787,033 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of uniQure by 155.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,934,626 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $70,226,000 after buying an additional 1,785,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of uniQure by 189.7% in the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 2,136,149 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $34,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398,749 shares during the period. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About uniQure

uniQure N.V. is a biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of gene therapies for patients with severe medical needs. Using its proprietary adeno‐associated viral (AAV) vector platform, the company designs single‐dose treatments aimed at addressing the underlying genetic causes of disease rather than solely managing symptoms. Its most advanced program, Hemgenix® (etranacogene dezaparvovec), received regulatory approval in the United States and Europe for adult patients with hemophilia B, marking one of the first gene therapies for a bleeding disorder to reach the market.

Beyond hemophilia B, uniQure's pipeline includes preclinical and clinical-stage candidates targeting rare and debilitating conditions such as aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylase (AADC) deficiency, Huntington's disease, and Parkinson's disease.

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