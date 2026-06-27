Insider Selling: Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) CFO Sells 733 Shares of Stock

Key Points Repligen CFO Jason Garland sold 733 shares on June 25 at an average price of $145.00, for proceeds of about $106,285. After the sale, he still held 19,359 shares valued at roughly $2.81 million.

on June 25 at an average price of $145.00, for proceeds of about $106,285. After the sale, he still held 19,359 shares valued at roughly $2.81 million. The sale reduced Garland’s stake by 3.65% , according to the SEC filing disclosed in the article. The move is an insider transaction, but it does not necessarily signal a broader change in company outlook.

, according to the SEC filing disclosed in the article. The move is an insider transaction, but it does not necessarily signal a broader change in company outlook. Repligen has recently posted solid operating results, including Q1 earnings of $0.48 per share versus analyst expectations of $0.38 and revenue growth of 14.8% year over year. Analysts currently have a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” with an average price target of $164.64.

Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN - Get Free Report) CFO Jason Garland sold 733 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $106,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 19,359 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,807,055. This trade represents a 3.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Repligen Stock Performance

RGEN opened at $147.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 9.20, a quick ratio of 7.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business's 50 day moving average is $122.84 and its 200-day moving average is $135.54. The stock has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 163.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.09. Repligen Corporation has a twelve month low of $100.99 and a twelve month high of $175.77.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.10. Repligen had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 6.73%.The business had revenue of $194.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Repligen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.970-2.050 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Repligen Corporation will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGEN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Repligen by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,599,061 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $753,603,000 after buying an additional 1,091,683 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Repligen during the 3rd quarter worth $368,387,000. Opti Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Repligen in the 4th quarter worth $2,399,209,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen during the first quarter worth $178,946,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Repligen by 47.0% during the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,377,104 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $184,077,000 after purchasing an additional 440,290 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Repligen from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Repligen from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Wall Street Zen cut Repligen from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on Repligen in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm started coverage on Repligen in a report on Friday, April 17th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Repligen has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $164.64.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Repligen

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) is a life sciences company that develops and manufactures high-value consumable products for bioprocessing applications. Founded in 1981 and headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts, the company specializes in technologies that support the development and production of biopharmaceuticals. Repligen's offerings include chromatography resins, filtration membranes, single-use technologies and systems for downstream purification and upstream processing.

The company's core product lines encompass Protein A affinity resins, designed for monoclonal antibody purification, and a portfolio of ion exchange, multimodal and hydrophobic interaction resins.

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