Insider Buying: SCA Health (NASDAQ:SCA) Director Buys 9,000 Shares of Stock

Key Points SCA Health director J Tim Arnoult bought 9,000 shares on May 19 at an average price of $9.05, totaling $81,450. After the purchase, his holdings rose to 50,869 shares, a 21.5% increase in ownership.

bought 9,000 shares on May 19 at an average price of $9.05, totaling $81,450. After the purchase, his holdings rose to 50,869 shares, a in ownership. Arnoult also made two earlier insider purchases: 1,000 shares on May 13 at $9.27 and 700 shares on June 23 at $8.29.

at $9.27 and at $8.29. SCA Health shares opened at $22.30 on Friday, with a 52-week range of $20.94 to $26.81.

SCA Health (NASDAQ:SCA - Get Free Report) Director J Tim Arnoult bought 9,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.05 per share, for a total transaction of $81,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 50,869 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $460,364.45. The trade was a 21.50% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

J Tim Arnoult also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 13th, J Tim Arnoult purchased 1,000 shares of SCA Health stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.27 per share, with a total value of $9,270.00.

On Tuesday, June 23rd, J Tim Arnoult purchased 700 shares of SCA Health stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.29 per share, for a total transaction of $5,803.00.

SCA Health Price Performance

Shares of SCA opened at $22.30 on Friday. SCA Health has a 52-week low of $20.94 and a 52-week high of $26.81.

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