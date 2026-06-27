Insider Buying: SCA Health (NASDAQ:SCA) Director Buys 9,000 Shares of Stock June 27, 2026 by InsiderTrades.com Share Key Points SCA Health director J Tim Arnoult bought 9,000 shares on May 19 at an average price of $9.05, totaling $81,450. After the purchase, his holdings rose to 50,869 shares, a 21.5% increase in ownership. Arnoult also made two earlier insider purchases: 1,000 shares on May 13 at $9.27 and 700 shares on June 23 at $8.29. SCA Health shares opened at $22.30 on Friday, with a 52-week range of $20.94 to $26.81. SCA Health (NASDAQ:SCA - Get Free Report) Director J Tim Arnoult bought 9,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.05 per share, for a total transaction of $81,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 50,869 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $460,364.45. The trade was a 21.50% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. J Tim Arnoult also recently made the following trade(s): On Wednesday, May 13th, J Tim Arnoult purchased 1,000 shares of SCA Health stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.27 per share, with a total value of $9,270.00. On Tuesday, June 23rd, J Tim Arnoult purchased 700 shares of SCA Health stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.29 per share, for a total transaction of $5,803.00. SCA Health Price PerformanceShares of SCA opened at $22.30 on Friday. SCA Health has a 52-week low of $20.94 and a 52-week high of $26.81. Featured StoriesFive stocks we like better than SCA HealthRocket Lab's NASA Win Tests Key Support After Sharp PullbackAST SpaceMobile Just Nailed a Major Launch—So Why Is the Stock Crashing?Palantir’s Valuation Problem Just Met 2 New Growth CatalystsXcel Energy Stock Offers Stability as Electricity Demand BuildsThis instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from InsiderTrades.com in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected]. Insider Buying or Selling at SCA Health? Sign-up to receive InsiderTrades.com's daily insider buying and selling report for SCA Health and related companies. From Our PartnersTrump's gold order: the announcement they won't put on the front pageOn August 15, 1971, Nixon interrupted prime-time television and ended the gold standard in 15 minutes - no deb...Reagan Gold Group | SponsoredTrump Takes Emergency Action - Plus Elon Musk's New VentureElon Musk has quietly launched a new venture - one that has nothing to do with rockets, EVs, or Neuralink. Tru...Altimetry | SponsoredSpaceX is offering you shares. Don't take them.SpaceX is reserving 30% of its IPO shares for retail investors through Robinhood, Fidelity, and Schwab. At a $...Behind the Markets | SponsoredDo NOT Buy SpaceX – Do This InsteadSpaceX just went public - and Whitney Tilson, Harvard MBA and 30-year Wall Street veteran, says buying in coul...Stansberry Research | SponsoredCODE RED: AI Meltdown Imminent?After correctly predicting the 2008 and 2020 stock market meltdowns, I believe this AI company is about to tri...Paradigm Press | SponsoredTrump just signed itA recent policy development is drawing attention from income-focused investors. According to one analyst, c...Investors Alley | SponsoredBetter than SpaceX? Grab this ticker instead.Larry Benedict generated $274 million for his clients by finding the trades most investors missed. Now he says...Brownstone Research | SponsoredA letter from Shannon StansberryPorter Stansberry nearly canceled the entire project. When he first saw the claimed returns - only one down ye...Porter & Company | Sponsored Free Insider Buying and Selling Newsletter Enter your email address below to receive InsiderTrades.com's daily insider buying and selling report. From Our PartnersTrump's gold order: the announcement they won't put on the front pageOn August 15, 1971, Nixon interrupted prime-time television and ended the gold standard in 15 minutes - no deb...Reagan Gold Group | SponsoredTrump Takes Emergency Action - Plus Elon Musk's New VentureElon Musk has quietly launched a new venture - one that has nothing to do with rockets, EVs, or Neuralink. Tru...Altimetry | SponsoredSpaceX is offering you shares. Don't take them.SpaceX is reserving 30% of its IPO shares for retail investors through Robinhood, Fidelity, and Schwab. At a $...Behind the Markets | SponsoredDo NOT Buy SpaceX – Do This InsteadSpaceX just went public - and Whitney Tilson, Harvard MBA and 30-year Wall Street veteran, says buying in coul...Stansberry Research | SponsoredCODE RED: AI Meltdown Imminent?After correctly predicting the 2008 and 2020 stock market meltdowns, I believe this AI company is about to tri...Paradigm Press | Sponsored Most Read This MonthAggressive Insider Buying Signals Opportunity in 3 Risky StocksAmprius Insiders Are Selling: Should Investors Be Worried?Insiders Sell Top Tech Plays: Should Investors Buy, Sell, or Hold?These AI Stocks Have Insider Selling, But Buyers Still Have a Reason to StayRocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB) Insider Sells $513,345.00 in StockInsider Selling: Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) CFO Sells 65,000 Shares of StockSpaceX (NASDAQ:SPCX) CEO Elon Musk Sells 11,390 SharesInsider Selling: Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR) Director Sells 141,909 Shares of StockRecent ArticlesInsider Selling: Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) EVP Sells 75 Shares of StockZipRecruiter (NYSE:ZIP) EVP Sells 2,978 SharesOak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) Director Sells 375 Shares of StockGloo (NASDAQ:GLOO) Major Shareholder Sells 3,800 SharesPhreesia (NYSE:PHR) Director Sells $24,263.38 in StockNFI Group (TSE:NFI) Insider Stephen King Purchases 1,050 SharesStevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) Director Sells €25,515.37 in StockCadrenal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CVKD) CEO Sells $27,538.45 in Stock