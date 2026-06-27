Anthony Bacos Sells 100,000 Shares of Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Stock

Key Points Stitch Fix insider Anthony Bacos sold 100,000 shares on June 24 at an average price of $4.51, for proceeds of $451,000. The sale was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

on June 24 at an average price of $4.51, for proceeds of $451,000. The sale was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Bacos has been actively trimming his stake , also selling 70,000 shares on both June 22 and June 16. After the latest transaction, he still directly owned about 1.07 million shares, though his ownership fell by 8.53%.

, also selling 70,000 shares on both June 22 and June 16. After the latest transaction, he still directly owned about 1.07 million shares, though his ownership fell by 8.53%. Stitch Fix recently beat quarterly expectations and the stock rose 5.6%, with the company reporting an EPS loss of $0.01 versus the expected $0.06 loss and revenue of $340.28 million. Analysts currently rate the stock a consensus Hold with an average price target of $5.12.

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX - Get Free Report) insider Anthony Bacos sold 100,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.51, for a total value of $451,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 1,071,994 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,834,692.94. This trade represents a 8.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Anthony Bacos also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 22nd, Anthony Bacos sold 70,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total value of $282,800.00.

On Tuesday, June 16th, Anthony Bacos sold 70,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.15, for a total transaction of $290,500.00.

Stitch Fix Stock Up 5.6%

SFIX opened at $4.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $605.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.75 and a beta of 2.31. The company's 50-day moving average price is $3.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.05. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.95 and a twelve month high of $5.94.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $340.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.51 million. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 1.43% and a negative return on equity of 9.35%. Stitch Fix's revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on SFIX shares. William Blair reaffirmed a "mixed" rating on shares of Stitch Fix in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Stitch Fix from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Stitch Fix from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Stitch Fix in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Stitch Fix from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $5.12.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Stitch Fix

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stitch Fix

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SFIX. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Stitch Fix by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 9,719 shares of the company's stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 3,329 shares during the period. Caerus Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 324.6% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,998 shares of the company's stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 8,408 shares during the period. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, First Dallas Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 71.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc, headquartered in San Francisco, California, is a leading online personal styling service that blends data science with human expertise to deliver curated clothing and accessory selections. Founded in 2011 by Katrina Lake, the company pioneered a subscription-based model in which customers receive periodic “Fixes” tailored to their personal style, size and budget. Each shipment arrives with several handpicked items along with styling notes, allowing clients to review, purchase and return pieces at their convenience.

Clients begin by completing an online style profile that captures their measurements, design preferences and lifestyle needs.

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