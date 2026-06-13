Insider Selling: Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) Director Sells 765 Shares of Stock

Key Points Director Leighton Cubbage sold 765 shares of Southern First Bancshares at an average price of $60.60, totaling $46,359. After the sale, he still owned 50,715 shares, a 1.49% reduction in his holdings.

sold 765 shares of Southern First Bancshares at an average price of $60.60, totaling $46,359. After the sale, he still owned 50,715 shares, a 1.49% reduction in his holdings. SFST shares fell 1.3% and recently traded around $60.68, near the stock’s 52-week high of $62.38. The company has a market cap of about $574 million and a P/E ratio of 14.18.

and recently traded around $60.68, near the stock’s 52-week high of $62.38. The company has a market cap of about $574 million and a P/E ratio of 14.18. The bank recently missed earnings expectations, reporting $1.19 EPS versus the $1.20 consensus, while revenue also came in below estimates. Analysts currently have a Moderate Buy rating with a consensus price target of $64.00.

Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST - Get Free Report) Director Leighton Cubbage sold 765 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.60, for a total value of $46,359.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 50,715 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,073,329. This represents a 1.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Southern First Bancshares Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of SFST opened at $60.68 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Southern First Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.80 and a 52-week high of $62.38. The company has a market cap of $574.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 0.68.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). Southern First Bancshares had a net margin of 15.21% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $32.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.10 million. Analysts predict that Southern First Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SFST shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Southern First Bancshares from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Southern First Bancshares from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $64.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Southern First Bancshares

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in Southern First Bancshares by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 666 shares of the bank's stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Southern First Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Southern First Bancshares by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,380 shares of the bank's stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Southern First Bancshares by 154.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,633 shares of the bank's stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Southern First Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. 75.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Southern First Bancshares Company Profile

Southern First Bancshares is the bank holding company for Southern First Bank, a community-oriented financial institution headquartered in Greenville, South Carolina. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, the company delivers a full spectrum of commercial and consumer banking services designed to meet the needs of small and midsize businesses, professionals, and individual customers. Southern First Bancshares operates under a relationship-driven model, emphasizing personalized service and local decision–making.

The company's core offerings include deposit products such as checking, savings, money market accounts and certificates of deposit, alongside an array of lending solutions covering commercial real estate, construction, equipment financing and small business administration (SBA) loans.

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