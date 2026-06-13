SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) EVP Rhett Jordan Sells 400 Shares

Key Points SmartFinancial EVP Rhett Jordan sold 400 shares on June 12 at an average price of $45.00, for proceeds of $18,000. After the sale, he still held 11,802 shares, a 3.28% reduction in his stake.

on June 12 at an average price of $45.00, for proceeds of $18,000. After the sale, he still held 11,802 shares, a 3.28% reduction in his stake. The stock was trading near its 52-week high , opening at $45.46 with a market cap of $777.34 million. SmartFinancial also reported a modest balance sheet, including a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

, opening at $45.46 with a market cap of $777.34 million. SmartFinancial also reported a modest balance sheet, including a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. SmartFinancial recently raised its quarterly dividend to $0.09 per share from $0.08, giving it an annualized yield of 0.8% and a payout ratio of 11.54%.

SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK - Get Free Report) EVP Rhett Jordan sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $18,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 11,802 shares of the company's stock, valued at $531,090. The trade was a 3.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

SmartFinancial Stock Performance

Shares of SmartFinancial stock opened at $45.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $777.34 million, a P/E ratio of 21.24 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.95. SmartFinancial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.95 and a 52 week high of $45.63.

SmartFinancial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This is an increase from SmartFinancial's previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. SmartFinancial's payout ratio is 11.54%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SmartFinancial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMBK. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in SmartFinancial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SmartFinancial by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the bank's stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in SmartFinancial by 173.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,895 shares of the bank's stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in SmartFinancial by 209.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 2,105 shares of the bank's stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in SmartFinancial by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,708 shares of the bank's stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.78% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of SmartFinancial from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a "strong-buy" rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of SmartFinancial in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of SmartFinancial from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $45.88.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SmartFinancial

About SmartFinancial

SmartFinancial, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Knoxville, Tennessee, operating through its primary subsidiary, SmartBank. Incorporated in 2006, the company provides a full suite of banking and financial services to individuals, small and middle-market businesses and public entities across its regional footprint. SmartFinancial's network of branch offices and digital platforms combines community-banking relationships with modern technology to serve its customers' evolving needs.

Through SmartBank, the company offers a broad range of deposit products, including checking, savings and certificate of deposit accounts, alongside consumer and commercial lending solutions.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from InsiderTrades.com in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected].