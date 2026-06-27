Paul Walsh, Jr. Sells 500 Shares of Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Stock

Key Points Semtech director Paul Walsh, Jr. sold 500 shares on June 24 at an average price of $164.99, reducing his position by 1.75% to 28,100 shares. The sale was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan .

sold 500 shares on June 24 at an average price of $164.99, reducing his position by 1.75% to 28,100 shares. The sale was made under a pre-arranged . Semtech stock fell 7.7% and was trading at $149.75 in Friday’s session, while still near its 52-week high of $177.35. The company’s market cap stood at about $13.95 billion.

and was trading at $149.75 in Friday’s session, while still near its 52-week high of $177.35. The company’s market cap stood at about $13.95 billion. Semtech recently beat earnings expectations, posting $0.51 EPS on revenue of $291.02 million, both above analyst estimates. Wall Street remains mostly positive, with a Moderate Buy consensus and an average price target of $189.07.

Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC - Get Free Report) Director Paul Walsh, Jr. sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.99, for a total value of $82,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 28,100 shares in the company, valued at $4,636,219. This trade represents a 1.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Semtech Stock Down 7.7%

Semtech stock opened at $149.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a PE ratio of -383.97 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock's fifty day moving average is $140.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.91. Semtech Corporation has a 1-year low of $42.38 and a 1-year high of $177.35.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.06. Semtech had a positive return on equity of 18.31% and a negative net margin of 3.05%.The business had revenue of $291.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Semtech has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.590-0.630 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Semtech Corporation will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SMTC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Semtech from $110.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Semtech in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Semtech from $157.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Oppenheimer set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on Semtech from $120.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $189.07.

Get Our Latest Research Report on SMTC

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Semtech

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SMTC. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Semtech during the first quarter worth $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Semtech in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Semtech by 151.3% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 749 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Semtech by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Semtech in the 4th quarter worth $60,000.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corporation is a leading supplier of high-performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms. The company's products address a broad range of applications in the Internet of Things (IoT), data center and telecom, industrial, home automation, automotive, and aerospace markets. Semtech's portfolio includes power management, signal integrity, protection devices, wireless and sensing technologies that enable smarter, more connected systems worldwide.

A core offering from Semtech is its LoRa® technology, a low-power, long-range wireless communication platform that has become a de facto standard for global IoT deployments.

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