SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH) CTO Abhimanyu Verma Sells 6,944 Shares

Key Points SOPHiA GENETICS CTO Abhimanyu Verma sold 6,944 shares on June 25 at an average price of $5.51, for proceeds of about $38,261. The sale was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan and was tied to tax withholding from vested equity awards.

on June 25 at an average price of $5.51, for proceeds of about $38,261. The sale was made under a pre-arranged plan and was tied to tax withholding from vested equity awards. After the transaction, Verma still held 197,456 shares valued at roughly $1.09 million, representing a 3.4% decrease in his position. He has also sold additional shares earlier in April.

valued at roughly $1.09 million, representing a in his position. He has also sold additional shares earlier in April. The stock was trading up 1.1% at $5.75, and the company recently reported a loss of $0.27 per share on revenue of $21.69 million, with analysts currently holding a “Hold” consensus rating and a $7.50 price target.

SOPHiA GENETICS SA (NASDAQ:SOPH - Get Free Report) CTO Abhimanyu Verma sold 6,944 shares of SOPHiA GENETICS stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.51, for a total transaction of $38,261.44. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 197,456 shares in the company, valued at $1,087,982.56. This represents a 3.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

Abhimanyu Verma also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 7th, Abhimanyu Verma sold 1,030 shares of SOPHiA GENETICS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.87, for a total transaction of $5,016.10.

On Monday, April 6th, Abhimanyu Verma sold 2,519 shares of SOPHiA GENETICS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total value of $12,242.34.

SOPHiA GENETICS Trading Up 1.1%

SOPH stock opened at $5.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $482.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.06 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.92. SOPHiA GENETICS SA has a 1-year low of $2.81 and a 1-year high of $5.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $21.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $20.40 million. SOPHiA GENETICS had a negative return on equity of 62.74% and a negative net margin of 44.48%.

Institutional Trading of SOPHiA GENETICS

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SOPH. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in SOPHiA GENETICS by 246.9% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 7,632,871 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,341,000 after acquiring an additional 5,432,871 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 220,000 shares of the company's stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 31,000 shares in the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SOPHiA GENETICS by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 3,719,140 shares of the company's stock worth $11,529,000 after buying an additional 1,481,636 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in SOPHiA GENETICS during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS by 24.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 31,332 shares of the company's stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 6,205 shares during the last quarter. 31.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on SOPH. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of SOPHiA GENETICS in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of SOPHiA GENETICS in a report on Monday, June 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SOPH

SOPHiA GENETICS Company Profile

SOPHiA GENETICS SA is a data-driven medicine company founded in 2011 and headquartered in La Tène, Switzerland. The firm develops and operates a cloud-native software platform designed to standardize and analyze complex genomic and radiomic data. Its core offering, the SOPHiA DDM™ platform, leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning algorithms to help healthcare institutions, laboratories and biopharmaceutical partners derive actionable insights from next-generation sequencing and medical imaging datasets.

The SOPHiA DDM™ platform supports a range of clinical applications, including oncology, hereditary diseases and rare genetic disorders.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from InsiderTrades.com in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected].