Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR) CEO Jeffrey Eberwein Purchases 1,884 Shares

Key Points Star Equity CEO Jeffrey Eberwein bought 1,884 shares on June 10 at an average price of $10.89, totaling about $20,517. After the purchase, he owned 1,105,714 shares.

bought 1,884 shares on June 10 at an average price of $10.89, totaling about $20,517. After the purchase, he owned 1,105,714 shares. The stock opened at $11.04, near its 50-day and 200-day moving averages, while the company’s market cap was about $40.85 million and its 1-year range was $8.26 to $11.99.

Star Equity recently reported a quarterly loss of $0.99 per share, missing expectations, and revenue of $50.06 million versus the $52.57 million analysts had expected.

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR - Get Free Report) CEO Jeffrey Eberwein purchased 1,884 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.89 per share, for a total transaction of $20,516.76. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 1,105,714 shares in the company, valued at $12,041,225.46. This trade represents a 0.17% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Star Equity Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ STRR opened at $11.04 on Friday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $10.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Star Equity Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.26 and a 1-year high of $11.99. The company has a market cap of $40.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 0.49.

Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.04). Star Equity had a negative return on equity of 4.04% and a negative net margin of 4.18%.The company had revenue of $50.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $52.57 million. Analysts forecast that Star Equity Holdings, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STRR. Mink Brook Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Star Equity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,538,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Star Equity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $886,000. Rothschild Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Star Equity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $746,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Star Equity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $629,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Star Equity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $565,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.84% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Research downgraded Star Equity from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Star Equity from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Litchfield Hills Research upped their price target on Star Equity from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Noble Financial upgraded Star Equity to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Star Equity

About Star Equity

Hudson Global, Inc is a publicly traded talent acquisition and recruitment firm that provides a range of staffing and workforce solutions to organizations around the world. Operating primarily through two service lines—recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) and retained executive search—the company connects employers with qualified professionals across a variety of disciplines, including finance, accounting, technology, human resources and legal. Its flexible engagement models encompass project-based sourcing, volume hiring and high-level leadership searches, enabling clients to tailor recruitment strategies to their specific business objectives.

With a global footprint spanning North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America, Hudson Global supports multinational corporations as well as regional and niche market clients.

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