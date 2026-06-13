Insider Selling: TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) CFO Sells 4,316 Shares of Stock

Key Points TFS Financial CFO Meredith Weil sold 4,316 shares on June 11 at an average price of $16.80, totaling about $72,509. After the sale, she still owned 38,480 shares, a 10.09% reduction in her stake.

on June 11 at an average price of $16.80, totaling about $72,509. After the sale, she still owned 38,480 shares, a 10.09% reduction in her stake. The company recently reported quarterly earnings in line with expectations , posting $0.08 EPS and revenue of $85.24 million, slightly above analyst estimates.

, posting $0.08 EPS and revenue of $85.24 million, slightly above analyst estimates. TFS Financial also declared a quarterly dividend of $0.2825 per share, equal to an annualized yield of 6.7%, though its payout ratio is very high at 342.42%.

TFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TFSL - Get Free Report) CFO Meredith Weil sold 4,316 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total value of $72,508.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 38,480 shares of the company's stock, valued at $646,464. The trade was a 10.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

TFS Financial Price Performance

TFS Financial stock opened at $16.92 on Friday. TFS Financial Corporation has a one year low of $12.53 and a one year high of $17.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.27 and a beta of 0.72.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.08. TFS Financial had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 11.42%.The firm had revenue of $85.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TFS Financial Corporation will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

TFS Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be issued a $0.2825 dividend. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 10th. TFS Financial's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 342.42%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TFS Financial

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in TFS Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in TFS Financial by 263.8% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,445 shares of the bank's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TFS Financial by 45.1% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the bank's stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the period. Danske Bank A S purchased a new stake in TFS Financial during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Elevation Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in TFS Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 9.81% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TFSL shares. Wall Street Zen lowered TFS Financial from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Sunday, May 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on TFS Financial from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on TFS Financial from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of TFS Financial in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $15.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on TFS Financial

About TFS Financial

TFS Financial Corporation is a bank holding company for TFS Capital Bank, headquartered in Austin, Texas. The company offers commercial banking and specialty finance solutions designed to meet the unique needs of small and mid-sized businesses. Through its bank charter, TFS Financial provides a full suite of deposit products alongside a range of lending options tailored to growing enterprises.

The bank's lending portfolio includes equipment financing, working capital lines of credit, and term loans structured to support capital expenditures and operational needs.

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