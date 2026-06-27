Derrick Dockery Sells 7,000 Shares of Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) Stock

Key Points Telos EVP Gary Mark Bendza sold shares on June 24, offloading 71,884 shares at an average price of $4.36 for about $313,414. He still owned 915,124 shares afterward, and the sale reduced his stake by 7.28%.

on June 24, offloading 71,884 shares at an average price of $4.36 for about $313,414. He still owned 915,124 shares afterward, and the sale reduced his stake by 7.28%. Bendza also made additional insider sales on June 25 and June 26, selling 97,976 shares and 80,140 shares, respectively, at prices around $4.19 to $4.41.

on June 25 and June 26, selling 97,976 shares and 80,140 shares, respectively, at prices around $4.19 to $4.41. Telos shares were up 6.6% and opened at $4.50, while the company recently beat quarterly EPS and revenue estimates, though analysts currently rate the stock a consensus Hold.

Telos Corporation (NASDAQ:TLS - Get Free Report) Director Derrick Dockery sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.36, for a total transaction of $30,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 179,591 shares in the company, valued at $783,016.76. This trade represents a 3.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Telos Price Performance

Shares of TLS opened at $4.50 on Friday. Telos Corporation has a 1-year low of $2.37 and a 1-year high of $8.36. The stock has a market cap of $336.69 million, a PE ratio of -12.86 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.69.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04. Telos had a negative net margin of 14.25% and a negative return on equity of 11.95%. The business had revenue of $47.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.62 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Telos Corporation will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Telos in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Telos in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Telos by 156.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,448 shares of the company's stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,541 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Telos during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telos in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 62.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush lowered their price target on Telos from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Telos in a report on Monday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Telos from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Telos in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $7.10.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Telos

About Telos

Telos Corporation (NASDAQ: TLS) is a provider of cybersecurity, secure communications, and enterprise IT solutions designed to help organizations manage risk, accelerate mission delivery and maintain compliance. The company's core business activities encompass risk management and compliance automation, secure mobility, zero-trust architecture, cloud security, and identity and access management. Telos serves a diverse customer base that includes U.S. federal agencies, the Department of Defense, intelligence communities and select commercial enterprises.

Among its flagship offerings is the Xacta® platform, which automates assessment and authorization for IT systems and cloud environments, helping clients streamline compliance with NIST, FedRAMP and other frameworks.

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