Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Insider Dennis Cho Sells 14,205 Shares of Stock

Key Points Insider sale: Twist Bioscience insider Dennis Cho sold 14,205 shares at an average price of $89.75, totaling about $1.27 million. The sale was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan .

Twist Bioscience insider Dennis Cho sold 14,205 shares at an average price of $89.75, totaling about $1.27 million. The sale was made under a pre-arranged . Recent trading activity: Cho also sold 346 shares on June 22 and 402 shares on June 8, indicating a series of recent insider disposals.

Cho also sold 346 shares on June 22 and 402 shares on June 8, indicating a series of recent insider disposals. Company/stock snapshot: TWST opened at $99.84, near its 52-week high of $104.23, after reporting stronger-than-expected revenue but a larger-than-expected loss in its latest quarter. Analysts remain broadly positive, with a consensus rating of Moderate Buy.

Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ:TWST - Get Free Report) insider Dennis Cho sold 14,205 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $1,274,898.75. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 105,141 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,436,404.75. This represents a 11.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Dennis Cho also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 22nd, Dennis Cho sold 346 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total value of $30,212.72.

On Monday, June 8th, Dennis Cho sold 402 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.84, for a total value of $28,075.68.

Twist Bioscience Price Performance

Shares of TWST stock opened at $99.84 on Friday. Twist Bioscience Corporation has a 52 week low of $23.30 and a 52 week high of $104.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of -75.07 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.70. The stock's fifty day moving average is $67.01 and its 200-day moving average is $51.44.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $110.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.64 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 19.85% and a negative return on equity of 26.73%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.66) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Twist Bioscience Corporation will post -2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group set a $89.00 price target on shares of Twist Bioscience in a report on Monday, June 15th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Twist Bioscience in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $68.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Twist Bioscience in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $74.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Twist Bioscience

Institutional Trading of Twist Bioscience

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,954,429 shares of the company's stock valued at $188,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812,146 shares during the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 4,082,319 shares of the company's stock worth $114,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,377 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,410,900 shares of the company's stock worth $180,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,867 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 151.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,793,850 shares of the company's stock worth $50,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,722 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,559,495 shares of the company's stock worth $239,787,000 after purchasing an additional 832,687 shares during the period.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corporation is a synthetic biology company specializing in the development and commercialization of DNA-based products and solutions. Founded in 2013 and headquartered in South San Francisco, California, the company has pioneered a proprietary silicon-based DNA synthesis platform designed for high-throughput production of synthetic genes and oligonucleotides. Twist leverages semiconductor manufacturing techniques to enable precise, scalable synthesis of DNA at speeds and volumes unattainable with traditional methods.

At the core of Twist's offering is its proprietary platform that automates the synthesis of custom DNA fragments, gene libraries, and long oligonucleotides.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from InsiderTrades.com in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected].