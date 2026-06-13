Vinci Compass Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) CFO Sergio Passos Ribeiro Sells 1,815 Shares

Key Points CFO Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 1,815 shares of Vinci Compass Investments at an average price of $9.60, totaling $17,424, and the filing says the trade was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan .

of Vinci Compass Investments at an average price of $9.60, totaling $17,424, and the filing says the trade was made under a pre-arranged . This was part of a broader string of recent insider sales by Ribeiro, who sold shares on multiple dates in late May and early June while still holding 235,614 shares after the latest transaction.

Vinci Compass Investments shares recently traded around $9.75, near their 52-week low of $9.20, while the stock also carries a 7.0% dividend yield and a consensus analyst rating of Moderate Buy.

Vinci Compass Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP - Get Free Report) CFO Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 1,815 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total value of $17,424.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 235,614 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,261,894.40. This trade represents a 0.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Sergio Passos Ribeiro also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 11th, Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 5,254 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.63, for a total value of $50,596.02.

On Tuesday, June 9th, Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 6,965 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.72, for a total value of $67,699.80.

On Monday, June 8th, Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 3,304 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.59, for a total value of $31,685.36.

On Friday, June 5th, Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 3,078 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total value of $29,548.80.

On Thursday, June 4th, Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 4,047 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.79, for a total value of $39,620.13.

On Wednesday, June 3rd, Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 5,673 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.72, for a total value of $55,141.56.

On Tuesday, June 2nd, Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 748 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total value of $7,524.88.

On Monday, June 1st, Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 1,810 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $18,299.10.

On Thursday, May 28th, Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 1,107 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total value of $11,180.70.

On Wednesday, May 27th, Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 981 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total value of $9,849.24.

Vinci Compass Investments Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VINP opened at $9.75 on Friday. Vinci Compass Investments Ltd. has a twelve month low of $9.20 and a twelve month high of $13.61. The company has a current ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $637.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.59.

Vinci Compass Investments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.0%. Vinci Compass Investments's payout ratio is currently 91.89%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vinci Compass Investments by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,116 shares of the company's stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Vinci Compass Investments by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,055 shares of the company's stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new position in Vinci Compass Investments during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. R Squared Ltd boosted its position in Vinci Compass Investments by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. R Squared Ltd now owns 52,686 shares of the company's stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 3,153 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Vinci Compass Investments by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 75,636 shares of the company's stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 3,504 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.07% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VINP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded Vinci Compass Investments to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Wall Street Zen lowered Vinci Compass Investments from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Vinci Compass Investments from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vinci Compass Investments has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Vinci Compass Investments

Vinci Compass Investments Company Profile

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management firm in Brazil. The company focuses on private markets, liquid strategies, investment products and solutions, and retirement services. It offers private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, special situations, equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions comprising portfolio and management services. In addition, the company financial and strategic advisory services, focusing on IPO advisory and mergers and acquisition transactions to entrepreneurs, corporate senior management teams, and boards of directors.

Further Reading

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