Sergio Passos Ribeiro Sells 3,897 Shares of Vinci Compass Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) Stock

Key Points CFO Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 3,897 shares of Vinci Compass Investments on June 24 at an average price of $9.58, totaling about $37,333. The trade was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan , and his direct stake fell 2.05% to 185,876 shares.

of Vinci Compass Investments on June 24 at an average price of $9.58, totaling about $37,333. The trade was made under a pre-arranged , and his direct stake fell 2.05% to 185,876 shares. The CFO has been actively selling shares recently , with multiple additional sales reported in the surrounding days, including a 5,626-share sale on June 25 and a 10,000-share sale on June 18. These transactions suggest a sustained pattern of insider selling.

, with multiple additional sales reported in the surrounding days, including a 5,626-share sale on June 25 and a 10,000-share sale on June 18. These transactions suggest a sustained pattern of insider selling. Vinci Compass Investments shares were up 1.1% and opened at $9.72, while the company continues to pay a high dividend yield of about 7.0%. Analysts currently rate the stock a Moderate Buy with a consensus target price of $14.00.

Vinci Compass Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP - Get Free Report) CFO Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 3,897 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total transaction of $37,333.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 185,876 shares in the company, valued at $1,780,692.08. This trade represents a 2.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Sergio Passos Ribeiro also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 25th, Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 5,626 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.59, for a total value of $53,953.34.

On Tuesday, June 23rd, Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 3,024 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.72, for a total value of $29,393.28.

On Monday, June 22nd, Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 3,915 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total transaction of $38,288.70.

On Thursday, June 18th, Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 10,000 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.69, for a total transaction of $96,900.00.

On Wednesday, June 17th, Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 4,249 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.33, for a total transaction of $43,892.17.

On Tuesday, June 16th, Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 1,586 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total transaction of $15,923.44.

On Monday, June 15th, Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 13,061 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $130,610.00.

On Friday, June 12th, Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 4,752 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.71, for a total value of $46,141.92.

On Thursday, June 11th, Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 5,254 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.63, for a total transaction of $50,596.02.

On Wednesday, June 10th, Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 1,815 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total transaction of $17,424.00.

Vinci Compass Investments Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of NASDAQ VINP opened at $9.72 on Friday. Vinci Compass Investments Ltd. has a 12 month low of $9.20 and a 12 month high of $13.61. The company has a current ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $635.90 million, a PE ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 0.29.

Vinci Compass Investments Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. Vinci Compass Investments's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on VINP. Zacks Research raised Vinci Compass Investments to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Wall Street Zen lowered Vinci Compass Investments from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Vinci Compass Investments from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vinci Compass Investments has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $14.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Vinci Compass Investments

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vinci Compass Investments

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VINP. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda raised its holdings in Vinci Compass Investments by 7.4% in the third quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 4,038,396 shares of the company's stock worth $43,413,000 after purchasing an additional 278,612 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of Vinci Compass Investments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,053,000. R Squared Ltd raised its stake in shares of Vinci Compass Investments by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. R Squared Ltd now owns 44,801 shares of the company's stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 15,747 shares in the last quarter. Endure Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vinci Compass Investments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,531,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Vinci Compass Investments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,324,000. Institutional investors own 34.07% of the company's stock.

About Vinci Compass Investments

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management firm in Brazil. The company focuses on private markets, liquid strategies, investment products and solutions, and retirement services. It offers private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, special situations, equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions comprising portfolio and management services. In addition, the company financial and strategic advisory services, focusing on IPO advisory and mergers and acquisition transactions to entrepreneurs, corporate senior management teams, and boards of directors.

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