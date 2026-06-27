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Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) Insider William Frazier Sells 10,000 Shares

June 27, 2026 by InsiderTrades.com

Key Points

  • Director Timothy Smokoff sold 20,000 shares of Viemed Healthcare at an average price of $11.50, totaling about $230,000. After the sale, he still held 75,518 shares, representing a 20.94% reduction in his stake.
  • The stock was little changed, opening at $11.63 and trading down 0.5% in the session. Viemed is near its 12-month high of $11.88, with a market cap of about $445.9 million.
  • Latest earnings were mixed: Viemed reported $0.06 EPS, missing analyst expectations of $0.09, though revenue came in slightly above estimates at $75.41 million. Analysts currently expect full-year EPS of $0.44.

Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD - Get Free Report) insider William Frazier sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total value of $117,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 73,214 shares of the company's stock, valued at $858,068.08. The trade was a 12.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Viemed Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VMD opened at $11.63 on Friday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $9.91 and its 200 day moving average is $8.84. The stock has a market cap of $445.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.43 and a beta of 1.12. Viemed Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.93 and a 1-year high of $11.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). Viemed Healthcare had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 5.20%.The firm had revenue of $75.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $74.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Viemed Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows


Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VMD. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Viemed Healthcare by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 58,216 shares of the company's stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 7,925 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 78.1% during the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 66,743 shares of the company's stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 29,278 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 117.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 215,938 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 116,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 0.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 442,200 shares of the company's stock worth $4,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 101.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 711,186 shares of the company's stock worth $6,550,000 after purchasing an additional 358,863 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.24% of the company's stock.

Viemed Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Viemed Healthcare, Inc (NASDAQ: VMD) is a provider of home-based respiratory therapy services, specializing in the management of patients requiring long-term mechanical ventilation and pulmonary support. The company’s offerings encompass invasive and noninvasive ventilation, airway clearance therapies, cough assist devices, and supplemental oxygen. Viemed combines durable medical equipment with clinical care, delivering tailored respiratory treatment plans that are overseen by licensed respiratory therapists and registered nurses.

Founded in the early 2010s and headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, Viemed has grown its footprint to serve patients across multiple states in the United States.

Further Reading

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD)

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