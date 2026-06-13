111 (NASDAQ:YI) Director Jian David Sun Sells 111,100 Shares

Key Points 111 Director Jian David Sun sold 111,100 shares on June 11 at an average price of $0.23, totaling about $25,553. The sale reduced his position by 19.05% to 472,011 shares.

on June 11 at an average price of $0.23, totaling about $25,553. The sale reduced his position by 19.05% to 472,011 shares. The filing says the shares were sold to cover tax withholding obligations tied to vested equity awards, and Sun has also made several other sales in recent days.

tied to vested equity awards, and Sun has also made several other sales in recent days. 111, Inc. remains under pressure, with the stock trading near recent lows and analyst sentiment weak; Weiss Ratings recently downgraded the shares and the overall rating is listed as Sell.

111, Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:YI - Get Free Report) Director Jian David Sun sold 111,100 shares of 111 stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.23, for a total transaction of $25,553.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 472,011 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $108,562.53. This trade represents a 19.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

Jian David Sun also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 10th, Jian David Sun sold 115,440 shares of 111 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.22, for a total transaction of $25,396.80.

On Tuesday, June 9th, Jian David Sun sold 12,000 shares of 111 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.23, for a total transaction of $2,760.00.

On Wednesday, May 27th, Jian David Sun sold 70,440 shares of 111 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.25, for a total transaction of $17,610.00.

On Tuesday, May 26th, Jian David Sun sold 29,280 shares of 111 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.27, for a total transaction of $7,905.60.

111 Price Performance

YI stock opened at $4.89 on Friday. 111, Inc. Sponsored ADR has a 1-year low of $2.48 and a 1-year high of $11.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.64. The firm has a market cap of $42.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 0.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of 111 from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Sell".

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on 111

111 Company Profile

111, Inc (NASDAQ: YI) is a leading online pharmacy e-commerce platform in China, operating under the brand 111.com. The company provides consumers with a comprehensive selection of pharmaceutical and healthcare products through its proprietary digital channels, including a website and mobile applications. By integrating online ordering, prescription management, and direct-to-consumer delivery, 111, Inc aims to streamline the purchase of medicines and health-related goods for customers nationwide.

111, Inc's product portfolio encompasses prescription and over-the-counter drugs, nutritional supplements, vitamins, maternal and child care items, personal care products, and beauty goods.

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