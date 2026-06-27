Kevin Rubin Sells 3,000 Shares of Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Stock

Key Points Zscaler CFO Kevin Rubin sold 3,000 shares on June 25 at an average price of $124.22, totaling $372,660. The sale reduced his direct holdings by 6.68% and was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan.

on June 25 at an average price of $124.22, totaling $372,660. The sale reduced his direct holdings by 6.68% and was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan. Zscaler’s latest earnings beat expectations , with Q1 EPS of $1.08 versus $1.01 expected and revenue of $850.48 million, up 25.4% year over year. The company also issued Q4 2026 and FY 2026 guidance above current-year analyst estimates.

, with Q1 EPS of $1.08 versus $1.01 expected and revenue of $850.48 million, up 25.4% year over year. The company also issued Q4 2026 and FY 2026 guidance above current-year analyst estimates. Analyst sentiment remains broadly positive despite recent price-target cuts, with 34 Buy ratings and a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating. The average price target stands at $213.97, well above the stock’s recent trading level.

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS - Get Free Report) CFO Kevin Rubin sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.22, for a total transaction of $372,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 41,901 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,204,942.22. This trade represents a 6.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Kevin Rubin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 16th, Kevin Rubin sold 1,686 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total value of $213,160.98.

Zscaler Trading Up 6.8%

Shares of Zscaler stock opened at $132.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -275.54, a PEG ratio of 77.40 and a beta of 0.97. Zscaler, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.63 and a fifty-two week high of $336.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $141.59 and a 200 day moving average of $168.93.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 0.37% and a negative net margin of 2.44%.The company had revenue of $850.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $835.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Zscaler has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.080-1.090 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.100-4.110 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zscaler

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 19.9% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the company's stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Zscaler by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,899 shares of the company's stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in Zscaler by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 2,811 shares of the company's stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 2nd quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,019,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.45% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ZS. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $250.00 to $205.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $190.00 to $176.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Evercore set a $155.00 target price on Zscaler and gave the company an "in-line" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Zscaler from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Thirty-four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $213.97.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Zscaler

Key Headlines Impacting Zscaler

Here are the key news stories impacting Zscaler this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zscaler announced a multi-year partnership with Aston Martin Aramco Formula One Team, which will use Zscaler’s Zero Trust Exchange platform to secure sensitive design, strategy, and race data. Article Title

Zscaler announced a multi-year partnership with Aston Martin Aramco Formula One Team, which will use Zscaler’s Zero Trust Exchange platform to secure sensitive design, strategy, and race data. Positive Sentiment: Zscaler CEO Jay Chaudhry highlighted AI as a major cybersecurity opportunity, reinforcing the company’s positioning in a fast-growing market. Article Title

Zscaler CEO Jay Chaudhry highlighted AI as a major cybersecurity opportunity, reinforcing the company’s positioning in a fast-growing market. Positive Sentiment: Another report said AI could create the biggest cybersecurity opportunity in years, which supports the investment case for Zscaler’s AI-era security platform. Article Title

Another report said AI could create the biggest cybersecurity opportunity in years, which supports the investment case for Zscaler’s AI-era security platform. Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary noted Zscaler had only a modest post-earnings move, suggesting traders are still assessing the company’s near-term outlook. Article Title

Market commentary noted Zscaler had only a modest post-earnings move, suggesting traders are still assessing the company’s near-term outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Pomerantz LLP said it is investigating claims on behalf of Zscaler investors, which may add headline risk but does not by itself confirm wrongdoing. Article Title

Pomerantz LLP said it is investigating claims on behalf of Zscaler investors, which may add headline risk but does not by itself confirm wrongdoing. Negative Sentiment: Zscaler CFO Kevin Rubin sold 3,000 shares under a pre-arranged trading plan, which can still weigh on sentiment even though the sale was routine. Article Title

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler is a cloud security company that delivers a cloud-native platform to protect users, applications and data as organizations move away from traditional, network-centric security architectures. The company focuses on a zero trust approach that assumes no implicit trust for users or devices, providing secure access to the internet, SaaS applications and private applications regardless of where users are located. Zscaler positions its services as an alternative to legacy appliances and site-centric VPNs, aiming to simplify security while enabling modern, distributed workforces.

Key offerings are built around the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange, a multi-tenant cloud platform that enforces security and access policies in-line.

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