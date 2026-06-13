Insider Selling: Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Director Sells 1,319 Shares of Stock

Key Points Zumiez director Liliana Gil Valletta sold 1,319 shares on June 12 at an average price of $18.81, worth about $24,810.39. The sale reduced her stake by 18.52% to 5,804 shares.

on June 12 at an average price of $18.81, worth about $24,810.39. The sale reduced her stake by 18.52% to 5,804 shares. This was part of a recent string of insider sales by Valletta, including 3,841 shares sold on June 11 and 300 shares sold on June 9.

by Valletta, including 3,841 shares sold on June 11 and 300 shares sold on June 9. Zumiez reported mixed quarterly results, missing EPS expectations by $0.01 but beating on revenue with $193.35 million, while analysts currently have an average “Reduce” rating and a $18.00 price target.

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ - Get Free Report) Director Liliana Gil Valletta sold 1,319 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.81, for a total value of $24,810.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 5,804 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $109,173.24. The trade was a 18.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Liliana Gil Valletta also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 11th, Liliana Gil Valletta sold 3,841 shares of Zumiez stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total value of $72,287.62.

On Tuesday, June 9th, Liliana Gil Valletta sold 300 shares of Zumiez stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.41, for a total value of $5,823.00.

Zumiez Stock Down 0.6%

ZUMZ opened at $18.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $310.24 million, a PE ratio of 22.16 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.28 and a 200-day moving average of $24.65. Zumiez Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.76 and a 52 week high of $31.70.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The apparel and footwear maker reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.81) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $193.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $191.02 million. Zumiez had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 4.24%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.66) EPS. Zumiez has set its Q2 2026 guidance at -0.230--0.080 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Zumiez Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Zumiez declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 11th that permits the company to repurchase $40.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel and footwear maker to buy up to 10.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ZUMZ shares. Zacks Research cut Zumiez from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Weiss Ratings cut Zumiez from a "hold (c)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Zumiez from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $18.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Zumiez

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZUMZ. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its stake in Zumiez by 478.0% during the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 768,691 shares of the apparel and footwear maker's stock valued at $10,193,000 after buying an additional 635,691 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Zumiez during the fourth quarter valued at $7,435,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in Zumiez by 163.9% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 426,130 shares of the apparel and footwear maker's stock valued at $9,443,000 after buying an additional 264,643 shares during the last quarter. Towle & Co. raised its stake in Zumiez by 76.8% during the third quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 412,501 shares of the apparel and footwear maker's stock valued at $8,089,000 after buying an additional 179,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Zumiez by 45.9% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 562,252 shares of the apparel and footwear maker's stock valued at $7,455,000 after buying an additional 176,835 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.45% of the company's stock.

Zumiez Company Profile

Zumiez, Inc (NASDAQ: ZUMZ) is a specialty retailer offering apparel, footwear, accessories and hardgoods targeted at the action-sports lifestyle market. With a focus on skateboarding, snowboarding, BMX and streetwear, the company stocks a mix of leading third-party brands—such as Vans, Nike SB, DC Shoes and The North Face—alongside proprietary private-label merchandise. In addition to traditional fashion items, Zumiez stores carry hardware and equipment tailored to board sports, supporting both amateur and enthusiast consumers.

Originally founded in 1978 in Seattle, Washington, by Tom Campion, Gary Haakenson and Steve Brosvik, Zumiez opened its first branded retail location in 1988.

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