American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR) EVP Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Key Points American Healthcare REIT EVP Mark Foster sold 2,500 shares on June 24 at an average price of $48.58, for proceeds of $121,450. After the sale, he still held 52,995 shares.

sold 2,500 shares on June 24 at an average price of $48.58, for proceeds of $121,450. After the sale, he still held 52,995 shares. The company recently reported first-quarter earnings of $0.13 per share , missing analyst expectations of $0.47, while revenue of $650.77 million also came in below estimates. However, revenue still rose 20.4% year over year.

, missing analyst expectations of $0.47, while revenue of $650.77 million also came in below estimates. However, revenue still rose 20.4% year over year. American Healthcare REIT declared a quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share, payable July 17, implying an annualized dividend of $1.00 and a 2.0% yield. Analysts currently rate the stock a Moderate Buy with a consensus target price of $54.91.

American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR - Get Free Report) EVP Mark Foster sold 2,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total value of $121,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 52,995 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,574,497.10. The trade was a 4.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

American Healthcare REIT Price Performance

Shares of AHR opened at $50.83 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average is $49.11 and its 200-day moving average is $49.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.80. American Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.52 and a fifty-two week high of $54.67.

American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $650.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.57 million. American Healthcare REIT had a return on equity of 3.33% and a net margin of 4.23%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. American Healthcare REIT has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.030-2.090 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that American Healthcare REIT, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Healthcare REIT Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. American Healthcare REIT's dividend payout ratio is 172.41%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Healthcare REIT

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Healthcare REIT during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Healthcare REIT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in American Healthcare REIT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Optiver Holding B.V. increased its position in American Healthcare REIT by 83.1% in the 3rd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 652 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Healthcare REIT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 16.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AHR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings downgraded American Healthcare REIT from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on American Healthcare REIT from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on American Healthcare REIT from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $60.00 price objective on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of American Healthcare REIT from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $54.91.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on American Healthcare REIT

American Healthcare REIT Company Profile

American Healthcare REIT, Inc (NYSE: AHR) was a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning and managing healthcare‐related properties across the United States. The company's portfolio spanned senior housing communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and outpatient care centers, all operated under long‐term net lease or triple‐net lease structures designed to provide stable, predictable rental income.

Employing a strategy of partnering with established healthcare operators, American Healthcare REIT targeted properties in both major metropolitan areas and high‐growth secondary markets to capitalize on demographic trends such as an aging population and increased demand for outpatient services.

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