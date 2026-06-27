Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) Insider Samuel Lyon Sells 9,500 Shares of Stock

Key Points Insider sale: Ampco-Pittsburgh insider Samuel Lyon sold 9,500 shares on June 25 at an average price of $9.82, totaling about $93,290. After the transaction, he still held 181,233 shares.

Ampco-Pittsburgh insider Samuel Lyon sold 9,500 shares on June 25 at an average price of $9.82, totaling about $93,290. After the transaction, he still held 181,233 shares. Recent insider activity: Lyon also sold 547 shares on June 18 at an average price of $11.30, indicating a pattern of trimming his position over the past week.

Lyon also sold 547 shares on June 18 at an average price of $11.30, indicating a pattern of trimming his position over the past week. Company snapshot: Ampco-Pittsburgh recently reported a quarterly loss of $0.04 per share, missing analysts’ expectations, though revenue of $103.13 million came in above estimates. The stock was trading at $9.31, with a market cap of about $189 million.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation (NYSE:AP - Get Free Report) insider Samuel Lyon sold 9,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total transaction of $93,290.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 181,233 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,779,708.06. The trade was a 4.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Samuel Lyon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 18th, Samuel Lyon sold 547 shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total value of $6,181.10.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Price Performance

AP opened at $9.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $10.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.03. The firm has a market cap of $189.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.23. Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation has a 1 year low of $1.75 and a 1 year high of $12.81.

Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.12). Ampco-Pittsburgh had a negative net margin of 15.53% and a negative return on equity of 7.56%. The company had revenue of $103.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.90 million.

Institutional Trading of Ampco-Pittsburgh

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Ampco-Pittsburgh during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Group One Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 164.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,600 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 49.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Company Profile

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation is a U.S.-based specialty metals manufacturer that produces cast and forged components for a range of industrial markets. The company's primary offerings include custom-designed forged rolls, grinding rolls and specialty bars for the steel and metal processing industries. In addition, Ampco-Pittsburgh supplies precision couplings, gears and die components for original equipment manufacturers in sectors such as mining, power generation and heavy machinery.

The company operates multiple production facilities in North America, where it employs advanced melting, heat-treating and machining processes to deliver components with tight tolerances and enhanced wear resistance.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from InsiderTrades.com in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected].