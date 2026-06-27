Asana (NYSE:ASAN) CFO Sells $89,098.47 in Stock

Key Points Asana CFO Aziz Megji sold shares worth about $89,098 on June 24, disposing of 13,239 shares at an average price of $6.73. The sale was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan .

worth about on June 24, disposing of 13,239 shares at an average price of $6.73. The sale was made under a pre-arranged . Megji also sold 31,696 shares on June 22 for roughly $211,095 , leaving him with 765,389 shares directly owned after the latest transaction. His ownership stake fell by 1.70% .

on June 22 for roughly , leaving him with 765,389 shares directly owned after the latest transaction. His ownership stake fell by . Asana recently beat quarterly expectations, posting EPS of $0.10 versus $0.08 expected and revenue of $205.09 million, up 9.5% year over year. Despite the earnings beat, Wall Street remains cautious, with a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.27.

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN - Get Free Report) CFO Aziz Megji sold 13,239 shares of Asana stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.73, for a total value of $89,098.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 765,389 shares in the company, valued at $5,151,067.97. This represents a 1.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Aziz Megji also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 22nd, Aziz Megji sold 31,696 shares of Asana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.66, for a total value of $211,095.36.

Asana Stock Performance

NYSE ASAN opened at $6.96 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.62. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.09 and a beta of 1.02. Asana, Inc. has a one year low of $5.38 and a one year high of $15.71.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $205.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.58 million. Asana had a negative net margin of 20.21% and a negative return on equity of 74.32%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. Asana has set its FY 2027 guidance at 0.370-0.370 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.080-0.090 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Asana, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ASAN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Asana from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 29th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Asana from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 29th. Citizens Jmp reiterated a "market outperform" rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Asana in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Citigroup reissued a "market outperform" rating on shares of Asana in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Asana in a report on Friday, May 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $9.27.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ASAN

Institutional Trading of Asana

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASAN. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Asana in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in Asana in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Asana by 64.0% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,371 shares of the company's stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Asana by 2,008.8% in the 1st quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 5,251 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 5,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Performa Ltd US LLC grew its holdings in shares of Asana by 335.1% during the 1st quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company's stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,775 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.21% of the company's stock.

Asana Company Profile

Asana, Inc (NYSE: ASAN) is a leading provider of work management and collaboration software designed to help teams organize, track and manage their work. Founded in 2008 by Dustin Moskovitz and Justin Rosenstein, Asana's platform enables users to create projects, assign tasks, set deadlines and visualize progress across diverse workflows. The company's cloud-based solution includes customizable project templates, timeline views, boards and automated rules that streamline routine processes and reduce manual effort.

Built for both small teams and large enterprises, Asana supports integrations with a wide array of third-party applications, including communication tools, file-sharing services and DevOps platforms.

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