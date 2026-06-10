Insider Selling: Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) CTO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN - Get Free Report) CTO Souvik Das sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total value of $243,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 180,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,385,654.15. This trade represents a 5.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Souvik Das also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 8th, Souvik Das sold 10,000 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.34, for a total value of $243,400.00.

On Wednesday, April 8th, Souvik Das sold 10,000 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $240,100.00.

On Tuesday, March 31st, Souvik Das sold 14,686 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total value of $349,526.80.

Clearwater Analytics Stock Down 0.2%

CWAN opened at $24.35 on Wednesday. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.73 and a 1-year high of $25.07. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $24.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of -135.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.60.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.16. Clearwater Analytics had a positive return on equity of 3.17% and a negative net margin of 5.88%.The business had revenue of $221.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $214.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 74.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CWAN shares. DA Davidson restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $24.55 price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a "sector perform" rating and set a $24.55 price objective (down from $36.00) on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $26.17.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Clearwater Analytics

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWAN. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Clearwater Analytics by 1,027.1% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 132,828 shares of the company's stock worth $3,560,000 after buying an additional 121,043 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in Clearwater Analytics during the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Woodline Partners LP increased its position in Clearwater Analytics by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 20,066 shares of the company's stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 8,613 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in Clearwater Analytics by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 459,292 shares of the company's stock worth $12,309,000 after buying an additional 6,826 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Clearwater Analytics by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,164 shares of the company's stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 4,492 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.10% of the company's stock.

About Clearwater Analytics

Clearwater Analytics LLC is a global provider of web-based investment portfolio accounting, reporting, and analytics solutions. The company's software-as-a-service platform automates complex processes involved in investment data aggregation, reconciliation, valuation, and regulatory reporting. Serving institutional investors—including insurers, asset managers, corporations, government entities, and asset owners—Clearwater Analytics enables clients to optimize performance visibility, risk management, and operational efficiency.

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Clearwater Analytics has grown its global footprint with offices across North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region.

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