Insider Selling: Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Director Sells $32,255.80 in Stock

Key Points CEO Rory Read sold 143,654 Sprinklr shares on June 16 at an average price of $5.30, for about $761,366. The filing says the sale was to cover tax withholding tied to vesting equity awards, and Read still owned more than 3.4 million shares afterward.

on June 16 at an average price of $5.30, for about $761,366. The filing says the sale was to cover tax withholding tied to vesting equity awards, and Read still owned more than 3.4 million shares afterward. Sprinklr recently beat quarterly expectations , reporting EPS of $0.11 versus $0.10 expected and revenue of $219.48 million versus $215.89 million expected. Revenue rose 6.8% year over year, and the company maintained FY2027 and Q2 2027 guidance.

, reporting EPS of $0.11 versus $0.10 expected and revenue of $219.48 million versus $215.89 million expected. Revenue rose 6.8% year over year, and the company maintained FY2027 and Q2 2027 guidance. Wall Street remains cautious overall despite some positive ratings, with analyst targets recently lowered by several firms. The stock’s consensus rating is Hold, with a consensus price target of $7.79, while CXM shares were trading near $5.05.

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM - Get Free Report) Director Ragy Thomas sold 6,086 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total value of $32,255.80. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 740,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,925,763. This represents a 0.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

Sprinklr Stock Performance

CXM opened at $5.05 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.14. Sprinklr, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.72 and a twelve month high of $9.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.12 and a beta of 0.59.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $219.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $215.89 million. Sprinklr had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 3.29%.The company's revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. Sprinklr has set its FY 2027 guidance at 0.480-0.490 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.100-0.100 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sprinklr, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

More Sprinklr News

Here are the key news stories impacting Sprinklr this week:

Negative Sentiment: CEO Rory Read sold 143,654 shares at an average price of $5.30, trimming his stake by about 4%. While the company says the sale was to cover tax withholding tied to equity vesting, the size of the transaction may still weigh on investor sentiment. Article Title

CEO Rory Read sold 143,654 shares at an average price of $5.30, trimming his stake by about 4%. While the company says the sale was to cover tax withholding tied to equity vesting, the size of the transaction may still weigh on investor sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Several other executives and directors also sold shares recently, including the general counsel, CTO, chief product/security executive, and a director, reinforcing concerns about insider confidence even though the sales were largely tied to tax obligations and pre-arranged trading plans.

Several other executives and directors also sold shares recently, including the general counsel, CTO, chief product/security executive, and a director, reinforcing concerns about insider confidence even though the sales were largely tied to tax obligations and pre-arranged trading plans. Positive Sentiment: Sprinklr’s latest quarterly results were solid, with EPS of $0.11 beating estimates and revenue of $219.48 million topping expectations, which supports the company’s fundamental outlook.

Sprinklr’s latest quarterly results were solid, with EPS of $0.11 beating estimates and revenue of $219.48 million topping expectations, which supports the company’s fundamental outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst sentiment remains mixed, with a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.79. Recent target cuts from some firms offset a few positive rating changes, leaving the Street outlook balanced rather than strongly bullish or bearish.

Analyst sentiment remains mixed, with a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.79. Recent target cuts from some firms offset a few positive rating changes, leaving the Street outlook balanced rather than strongly bullish or bearish. Negative Sentiment: A shareholder notice related to a class action lawsuit continues to create a legal overhang that could dampen sentiment in the near term. Article Title

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on CXM. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Sprinklr from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Sprinklr from $6.25 to $6.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Wall Street Zen raised Sprinklr from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Weiss Ratings lowered Sprinklr from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Sprinklr from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sprinklr presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $7.79.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CXM

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprinklr

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Sprinklr by 11,204.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,530,827 shares of the company's stock valued at $35,250,000 after acquiring an additional 4,490,746 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sprinklr by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,571,641 shares of the company's stock worth $135,653,000 after acquiring an additional 2,966,556 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 1,249.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,412,330 shares of the company's stock worth $18,768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233,542 shares in the last quarter. Sea Cliff Partners Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 1,174.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sea Cliff Partners Management LP now owns 2,166,792 shares of the company's stock worth $18,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sprinklr during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,524,000. 40.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sprinklr

Sprinklr, Inc (NYSE: CXM) is a leading enterprise software firm specializing in customer experience management. The company offers a unified, AI-driven platform designed to help organizations engage customers across multiple digital and social channels. By consolidating marketing, advertising, research, care and engagement functions into a single SaaS solution, Sprinklr enables brands to deliver consistent and personalized experiences at scale.

Sprinklr's platform includes modules for social media management, customer service automation, social advertising and market research, supplemented by AI and machine learning capabilities.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from InsiderTrades.com in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected].