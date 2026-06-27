Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Major Shareholder Millstreet Capital Management Sells 2,741 Shares of Stock

Key Points Millstreet Capital Management , Diebold Nixdorf’s major shareholder, sold 228,723 shares on June 24 at an average price of $83.95 , cutting its position by 5.16% .

, Diebold Nixdorf’s major shareholder, sold on June 24 at an average price of , cutting its position by . The shareholder has continued reducing its stake with additional recent sales, including 399,929 shares on April 8 and 88,334 shares on June 8, indicating a broader pattern of selling.

on April 8 and on June 8, indicating a broader pattern of selling. Diebold Nixdorf shares were trading near their 52-week high at $84.92, while analysts remain upbeat with a Buy rating and an average price target of $100.

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD - Get Free Report) major shareholder Millstreet Capital Management sold 2,741 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total value of $233,149.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 4,204,432 shares of the company's stock, valued at $357,628,985.92. The trade was a 0.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company's shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Millstreet Capital Management also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 24th, Millstreet Capital Management sold 228,723 shares of Diebold Nixdorf stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.95, for a total value of $19,201,295.85.

On Monday, June 8th, Millstreet Capital Management sold 88,334 shares of Diebold Nixdorf stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total value of $7,330,838.66.

On Thursday, April 16th, Millstreet Capital Management sold 60,833 shares of Diebold Nixdorf stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total value of $5,156,813.41.

On Wednesday, April 15th, Millstreet Capital Management sold 51,472 shares of Diebold Nixdorf stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total transaction of $4,397,252.96.

On Wednesday, April 8th, Millstreet Capital Management sold 399,929 shares of Diebold Nixdorf stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.42, for a total transaction of $32,962,148.18.

Diebold Nixdorf Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of DBD opened at $84.92 on Friday. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $53.93 and a fifty-two week high of $89.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $888.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.23 million. Diebold Nixdorf had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 18.82%. Diebold Nixdorf has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.250-5.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, DA Davidson reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $100.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DBD

Institutional Trading of Diebold Nixdorf

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 325.9% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,150 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf in the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,719 shares of the technology company's stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf in the fourth quarter worth $128,000. 97.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf, Inc (NYSE: DBD) is a leading global provider of connected commerce solutions, specializing in automated teller machines (ATMs), point-of-sale (POS) systems and related software and services for the banking and retail industries. The company's core offerings include hardware platforms, software applications for transaction management and advanced analytics tools that enable financial institutions and retailers to enhance customer engagement, streamline operations and improve security at the point of transaction.

Further Reading

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