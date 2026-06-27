DPC (NYSE:DPC) Director Acquires 3,784 Shares of Stock June 27, 2026 by InsiderTrades.com Share Key Points Director Nick Sanders bought 288,213 shares of DPC Holdings PLC at an average price of $33.00 per share, a transaction worth about $9.5 million. The purchase follows broader insider buying at DPC, with the CEO, CFO, COO, and several other directors also recently adding shares, signaling management confidence in the company. DPC stock last opened at $47.99, trading near its 52-week high of $49.35, while the company’s quiet period is set to end on August 4, which could bring new analyst coverage. DPC Holdings PLC (NYSE:DPC - Get Free Report) Director Willibald Meixner purchased 3,784 shares of DPC stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.00 per share, for a total transaction of $124,872.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 3,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,872. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. DPC Price PerformanceShares of DPC stock opened at $47.99 on Friday. DPC Holdings PLC has a 12 month low of $42.90 and a 12 month high of $49.35. Key DPC NewsHere are the key news stories impacting DPC this week: Positive Sentiment: CEO Michael (Mike) Joseph Quinn bought 435,121 shares, a sizable personal commitment that may be interpreted as a strong vote of confidence in DPC’s post-IPO valuation. Article link Positive Sentiment: CFO David John Egan bought 275,363 shares, while COO Jason Mays added 85,973 shares, reinforcing the message that management believes the stock is attractively priced. Article link Article link Positive Sentiment: Several directors also purchased shares, including Dirkson R. Charles, Taiwo K. Danmola, Stanley A. Deal, Willibald Meixner, and Nick Sanders, broadening the sense of insider support across the board. Article link Article link Article link Article link Article link Neutral Sentiment: The company’s quiet period is set to end on August 4, which could bring new analyst coverage after the IPO and may influence trading as brokerages begin publishing research. Article link Further ReadingFive stocks we like better than DPCRocket Lab's NASA Win Tests Key Support After Sharp PullbackAST SpaceMobile Just Nailed a Major Launch—So Why Is the Stock Crashing?Palantir’s Valuation Problem Just Met 2 New Growth CatalystsXcel Energy Stock Offers Stability as Electricity Demand BuildsThis instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from InsiderTrades.com in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected]. Insider Buying or Selling at DPC? 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