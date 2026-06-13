Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) Director Robert Dixon, Jr. Sells 151 Shares

Key Points Director Robert Dixon, Jr. sold 151 shares of Elevance Health on June 11 at an average price of $401.77, totaling about $60,667. After the sale, he still owned 10,734 shares valued at roughly $4.31 million.

of Elevance Health on June 11 at an average price of $401.77, totaling about $60,667. After the sale, he still owned 10,734 shares valued at roughly $4.31 million. Elevance Health reported strong quarterly results , with EPS of $12.58, beating expectations by $1.84, and revenue of $49.49 billion, also above estimates. The company’s revenue rose 1.5% year over year.

, with EPS of $12.58, beating expectations by $1.84, and revenue of $49.49 billion, also above estimates. The company’s revenue rose 1.5% year over year. The company also announced a quarterly dividend of $1.72 per share, payable June 25, which works out to an annualized $6.88 dividend and a 1.7% yield.

Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV - Get Free Report) Director Robert Dixon, Jr. sold 151 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.77, for a total transaction of $60,667.27. Following the sale, the director owned 10,734 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,312,599.18. This represents a 1.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Elevance Health Stock Up 1.1%

NYSE:ELV opened at $403.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $87.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. Elevance Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $273.71 and a fifty-two week high of $426.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $366.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $344.86.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $12.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $10.74 by $1.84. The business had revenue of $49.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.21 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 15.58%. Elevance Health's revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $11.97 EPS. Elevance Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.850- EPS. Analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 26.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be paid a $1.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Elevance Health's payout ratio is currently 29.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ELV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Elevance Health to a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $352.00 to $404.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Elevance Health from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $363.00 to $498.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $416.11.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ELV

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Elevance Health

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DV Trading LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 244.3% in the first quarter. DV Trading LLC now owns 964 shares of the company's stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 21.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,964 shares of the company's stock worth $5,552,000 after buying an additional 3,343 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the first quarter worth approximately $542,000. Groupama Asset Managment boosted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 4.0% in the first quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 8,757 shares of the company's stock worth $2,564,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Grp LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 162.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Grp LLC now owns 704 shares of the company's stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company's stock.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc (NYSE: ELV) is a large U.S.-based health benefits company that provides a broad range of health insurance products and related services. Headquartered in Indianapolis, the company rebranded from Anthem, Inc to Elevance Health in 2022 while continuing to operate consumer-facing health plans under established state and national brands. Gail Boudreaux serves as chief executive officer and president, leading the company's strategic focus on integrated health care and benefit delivery.

Elevance's core activities include offering medical and specialty health plans for individuals, employers and government programs, including Medicare and Medicaid managed-care products.

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