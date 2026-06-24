IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) Director Sells $151,662.57 in Stock

Key Points IonQ director Gabrielle Toledano sold 2,757 shares on June 18 at an average price of $55.01, for total proceeds of $151,662.57. After the sale, she still held 11,154 shares, a roughly 19.8% reduction in her ownership.

on June 18 at an average price of $55.01, for total proceeds of $151,662.57. After the sale, she still held 11,154 shares, a roughly 19.8% reduction in her ownership. IonQ’s recent quarterly results were mixed : revenue rose sharply to $64.67 million, up 754.7% year over year and above estimates, but the company still posted a loss of $0.34 per share, wider than analysts expected.

: revenue rose sharply to $64.67 million, up 754.7% year over year and above estimates, but the company still posted a loss of $0.34 per share, wider than analysts expected. Wall Street remains cautiously bullish on the quantum computing company, with 10 Buy ratings, six Hold ratings and one Sell rating. The average analyst target price is $69.88, though recent reports have included both higher targets and some cuts.

IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ - Get Free Report) Director Gabrielle Toledano sold 2,757 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $151,662.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 11,154 shares of the company's stock, valued at $613,581.54. The trade was a 19.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

IonQ Price Performance

Shares of IONQ opened at $57.61 on Wednesday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $54.19 and its 200-day moving average is $45.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -205.75 and a beta of 3.18. IonQ, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.89 and a 12-month high of $84.64.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.08). IonQ had a negative return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 174.88%.The business had revenue of $64.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 754.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IonQ, Inc. will post -2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IONQ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson cut their price objective on IonQ from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $85.00 target price on IonQ in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Benchmark reduced their target price on IonQ from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on IonQ from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised IonQ from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $69.88.

Check Out Our Latest Report on IonQ

Key Stories Impacting IonQ

Here are the key news stories impacting IonQ this week:

Positive Sentiment: Trump’s executive orders on quantum computing and post-quantum cryptography position IonQ to potentially benefit from federal funding, partnerships, and policy support. Article link

Trump’s executive orders on quantum computing and post-quantum cryptography position IonQ to potentially benefit from federal funding, partnerships, and policy support. Positive Sentiment: Northland Securities raised its price target on IonQ to $70 and reiterated an outperform rating, reinforcing bullish analyst sentiment. Article link

Northland Securities raised its price target on IonQ to $70 and reiterated an outperform rating, reinforcing bullish analyst sentiment. Positive Sentiment: Investors are reacting to IonQ’s recent product momentum and broader growth narrative, including its quantum security launch and expanding full-stack strategy. Article link

Investors are reacting to IonQ’s recent product momentum and broader growth narrative, including its quantum security launch and expanding full-stack strategy. Neutral Sentiment: Shareholder voting was mixed, with board approval but some pushback on pay, making the governance update neither clearly positive nor negative. Article link

Shareholder voting was mixed, with board approval but some pushback on pay, making the governance update neither clearly positive nor negative. Negative Sentiment: Several analysts and market commentators warned that IonQ’s valuation is rich and that higher costs, execution risk, and macro pressure could limit near-term upside. Article link

Several analysts and market commentators warned that IonQ’s valuation is rich and that higher costs, execution risk, and macro pressure could limit near-term upside. Negative Sentiment: Recent insider sales by directors and an executive may create some caution, even though the transactions were not large relative to IonQ’s size. Article link

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IonQ

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of IonQ by 485.7% in the third quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 410 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of IonQ by 117.4% during the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC raised its position in IonQ by 171.8% during the fourth quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC now owns 587 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Kelleher Financial Advisors acquired a new position in IonQ during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its stake in IonQ by 3,800.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 624 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. 41.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IonQ Company Profile

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service. It also provides contracts associated with the design, development, and construction of specialized quantum computing hardware systems; maintenance and support services; and consulting services related to co-developing algorithms on quantum computing systems.

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