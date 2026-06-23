Insider Selling: IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) Director Sells $151,690.14 in Stock

Key Points IonQ insider John Raymond sold 3,815 shares on June 18 at an average price of $55.01, totaling about $209,863. After the sale, he still held 80,148 shares, a 4.54% reduction in his stake.

on June 18 at an average price of $55.01, totaling about $209,863. After the sale, he still held 80,148 shares, a 4.54% reduction in his stake. The stock remains volatile but elevated , opening at $58.36 with a 52-week range of $25.89 to $84.64 and a market cap of $21.79 billion. IonQ also trades with a high beta of 3.18 and a negative P/E ratio.

, opening at $58.36 with a 52-week range of $25.89 to $84.64 and a market cap of $21.79 billion. IonQ also trades with a high beta of 3.18 and a negative P/E ratio. Analyst sentiment is mixed but generally constructive: the stock carries a “Moderate Buy” consensus with an average price target of $69.88, while recent commentary highlighted both bullish catalysts like product momentum and sector-supportive policy news, and bearish concerns about valuation.

IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ - Get Free Report) Director Kathryn Chou sold 2,757 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $151,690.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 62,608 shares in the company, valued at $3,444,692.16. This represents a 4.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

IonQ Stock Performance

Shares of IonQ stock opened at $58.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.79 billion, a PE ratio of -208.44 and a beta of 3.18. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $53.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.04. IonQ, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.89 and a 1 year high of $84.64.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $64.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.75 million. IonQ had a negative return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 174.88%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 754.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that IonQ, Inc. will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Key Stories Impacting IonQ

Here are the key news stories impacting IonQ this week:

Positive Sentiment: Northland Securities raised its price target on IonQ from $55 to $70 and reiterated an outperform rating, signaling renewed analyst confidence in the stock’s upside. Benzinga source

Northland Securities raised its price target on IonQ from $55 to $70 and reiterated an outperform rating, signaling renewed analyst confidence in the stock’s upside. Positive Sentiment: Investor sentiment is being supported by IonQ’s recent product momentum, including its new Clavis XG Multiplex quantum security offering and the company’s broader growth narrative around networking, sensing, and security. Quiver Quantitative source

Investor sentiment is being supported by IonQ’s recent product momentum, including its new Clavis XG Multiplex quantum security offering and the company’s broader growth narrative around networking, sensing, and security. Positive Sentiment: The Wall Street Journal reported that the Trump administration is preparing executive orders to speed up quantum-computing development and address related security risks, which could lift the entire quantum sector, including IonQ. WSJ source

The Wall Street Journal reported that the Trump administration is preparing executive orders to speed up quantum-computing development and address related security risks, which could lift the entire quantum sector, including IonQ. Positive Sentiment: IonQ also announced a leadership addition, with the former CEO of Quantum Industry Canada joining the company, suggesting continued expansion of its industry relationships and talent base. BetaKit source

IonQ also announced a leadership addition, with the former CEO of Quantum Industry Canada joining the company, suggesting continued expansion of its industry relationships and talent base. Neutral Sentiment: Shareholders approved the board, though the pay vote showed some pushback, making the governance update mixed rather than clearly positive or negative. TipRanks source

Shareholders approved the board, though the pay vote showed some pushback, making the governance update mixed rather than clearly positive or negative. Negative Sentiment: Some market commentary says quantum stocks, including IonQ, remain vulnerable to macro pressure, rich valuations, and higher rates, which could limit near-term gains despite long-term promise. Yahoo Finance source

Some market commentary says quantum stocks, including IonQ, remain vulnerable to macro pressure, rich valuations, and higher rates, which could limit near-term gains despite long-term promise. Negative Sentiment: Additional analyst coverage from Zacks also framed IonQ as a sell candidate on valuation concerns, reinforcing caution around the stock’s current multiple. Zacks source

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IONQ shares. Northland Securities upped their price target on IonQ from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of IonQ from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of IonQ from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of IonQ from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a "buy" rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of IonQ in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $69.88.

View Our Latest Stock Report on IonQ

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IonQ

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameriflex Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of IonQ by 485.7% during the third quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 410 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Accent Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in IonQ by 171.8% during the fourth quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC now owns 587 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its position in IonQ by 3,800.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 624 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in IonQ by 216.5% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 959 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Finally, PeakShares LLC bought a new position in IonQ during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.42% of the company's stock.

IonQ Company Profile

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service. It also provides contracts associated with the design, development, and construction of specialized quantum computing hardware systems; maintenance and support services; and consulting services related to co-developing algorithms on quantum computing systems.

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