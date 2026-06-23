Moritz Sell Purchases 1,853 Shares of Total Return Securities (NYSE:SWZ) Stock

Key Points Director Moritz Sell bought 1,853 shares of Total Return Securities at $5.91 per share, a transaction worth about $10,951 that lifted his stake by 12.96% to 16,155 shares.

bought 1,853 shares of Total Return Securities at $5.91 per share, a transaction worth about $10,951 that lifted his stake by 12.96% to 16,155 shares. The stock was little changed , opening at $5.91 and trading near its 12-month low of $5.84, while remaining below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages.

, opening at $5.91 and trading near its 12-month low of $5.84, while remaining below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages. Institutional interest in SWZ has picked up, with several firms recently adding positions; institutions and hedge funds now own 41.12% of the fund.

Total Return Securities, Inc. (NYSE:SWZ - Get Free Report) Director Moritz Sell purchased 1,853 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.91 per share, with a total value of $10,951.23. Following the purchase, the director owned 16,155 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $95,476.05. The trade was a 12.96% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Total Return Securities Stock Down 0.2%

SWZ opened at $5.91 on Tuesday. Total Return Securities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.84 and a 12-month high of $6.43. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $6.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Total Return Securities

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SWZ. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Total Return Securities during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Marex Group plc bought a new stake in Total Return Securities in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Total Return Securities by 375.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,672 shares of the closed-end fund's stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 10,795 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in Total Return Securities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, TrueMark Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Total Return Securities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.12% of the company's stock.

Total Return Securities Company Profile

Total Return Securities (NYSE:SWZ) is a closed-end management investment company listed on the New York Stock Exchange. The fund seeks to deliver a high total return for shareholders by combining capital appreciation with current income. It provides access to a diversified portfolio of equity and fixed-income securities spanning multiple industries and regions.

SWZ's investment strategy typically blends dividend-paying common stocks, corporate bonds and other credit instruments. The fund may employ moderate leverage to enhance returns and pursues an active management approach, dynamically adjusting its allocations in response to evolving market conditions.

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