Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) Director Sells 1,000 Shares

Key Points Director Susan Byrne sold 1,000 shares of Westwood Holdings Group on June 22 at an average price of $18.31, totaling $18,310. The sale was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan .

of Westwood Holdings Group on June 22 at an average price of $18.31, totaling $18,310. The sale was made under a pre-arranged . After the transaction, Byrne still owned 255,811 shares valued at about $4.68 million, reducing her stake by just 0.39% .

valued at about $4.68 million, reducing her stake by just . Westwood Holdings Group recently announced a quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share, or $0.60 annualized, which implies a 3.3% yield. The stock has also attracted mixed-but-generally positive analyst sentiment, with a current consensus rating of Buy.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc (NYSE:WHG - Get Free Report) Director Susan Byrne sold 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.31, for a total transaction of $18,310.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 255,811 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,683,899.41. This represents a 0.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Westwood Holdings Group Stock Performance

Shares of Westwood Holdings Group stock opened at $18.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $171.77 million, a PE ratio of 21.81 and a beta of 0.61. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $16.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.97. Westwood Holdings Group Inc has a 1 year low of $14.70 and a 1 year high of $18.99.

Westwood Holdings Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. Westwood Holdings Group's payout ratio is currently 72.29%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Westwood Holdings Group during the second quarter worth about $85,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Westwood Holdings Group in the second quarter worth about $98,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Westwood Holdings Group by 1,277.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,537 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 6,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Westwood Holdings Group by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,032 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,861 shares during the period. 56.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WHG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised Westwood Holdings Group to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Westwood Holdings Group from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Westwood Holdings Group currently has a consensus rating of "Buy".

Read Our Latest Report on WHG

About Westwood Holdings Group

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc is an independent, publicly traded asset management firm founded in 1983 and headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri. Through its wholly owned subsidiaries, the company offers a range of investment advisory services tailored to institutional, retail, and high-net-worth clients. Westwood's disciplined, value-oriented approach guides its research process across equity and fixed-income markets, with an emphasis on fundamental analysis and long-term risk management.

The firm's product lineup includes U.S.

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