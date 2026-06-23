Corona Lorenzo Manuel Berho Sells 4,513 Shares of Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta (NYSE:VTMX) Stock

Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:VTMX - Get Free Report) Director Corona Lorenzo Manuel Berho sold 4,513 shares of Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.45, for a total transaction of $15,569.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 20,766,670 shares in the company, valued at $71,645,011.50. The trade was a 0.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Corona Lorenzo Manuel Berho also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 18th, Corona Lorenzo Manuel Berho sold 53,700 shares of Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.49, for a total transaction of $187,413.00.

On Monday, June 15th, Corona Lorenzo Manuel Berho sold 48,352 shares of Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.48, for a total transaction of $168,264.96.

On Tuesday, June 9th, Corona Lorenzo Manuel Berho sold 1,648 shares of Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.43, for a total transaction of $5,652.64.

On Wednesday, May 27th, Corona Lorenzo Manuel Berho sold 300,000 shares of Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.48, for a total value of $1,044,000.00.

On Tuesday, May 26th, Corona Lorenzo Manuel Berho sold 200,000 shares of Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.48, for a total value of $696,000.00.

On Wednesday, May 20th, Corona Lorenzo Manuel Berho sold 1,000,000 shares of Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.41, for a total value of $3,410,000.00.

Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta Stock Performance

VTMX opened at $33.65 on Tuesday. Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR has a 52-week low of $24.99 and a 52-week high of $37.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a current ratio of 5.66. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $34.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.34.

Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta (NYSE:VTMX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $76.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $73.32 million. Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 111.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.2181 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 61.0%. This is an increase from Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta's previous annual dividend of $0.20. Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.91%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VTMX. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 37,116 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 10,236 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta by 6.6% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 321,442 shares of the company's stock worth $8,803,000 after purchasing an additional 19,967 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta by 4.9% during the third quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 366,102 shares of the company's stock worth $10,357,000 after purchasing an additional 17,110 shares during the period. Finally, ABC Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta by 148.8% in the fourth quarter. ABC Arbitrage SA now owns 144,358 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,401,000 after purchasing an additional 86,328 shares during the last quarter. 6.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VTMX shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $42.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on VTMX

Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta Company Profile

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, trading as VTMX on the New York Stock Exchange, is a Mexico-based real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the development, acquisition and management of industrial properties. The company's portfolio primarily consists of warehouses, distribution centers and manufacturing facilities tailored to multinational corporations, logistics operators and other businesses seeking modern, well-connected industrial space in Mexico.

Vesta's core business activities include the design and construction of build-to-suit projects, the leasing of speculative and multi-tenant properties, and sale-leaseback transactions that convert existing facilities into long-term lease arrangements.

Further Reading

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