Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Director Sells 3,963 Shares

Key Points Recursion Pharmaceuticals director Namandje Bumpus sold 3,963 shares on June 18 at an average price of $3.18, totaling about $12,602. The sale was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan .

on June 18 at an average price of $3.18, totaling about $12,602. The sale was made under a pre-arranged . After the transaction, Bumpus still owned 127,632 shares of Recursion, valued at roughly $405,870, and the sale represented a 3.01% reduction in their holdings. Bumpus also sold 4,386 shares earlier in June at $3.54 per share.

of Recursion, valued at roughly $405,870, and the sale represented a 3.01% reduction in their holdings. Bumpus also sold 4,386 shares earlier in June at $3.54 per share. Recursion shares were trading around $3.18, near the low end of their 52-week range of $2.77 to $7.18. The company recently beat EPS expectations but missed revenue estimates, while analysts currently have a Hold consensus rating with an average price target of $8.10.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX - Get Free Report) Director Namandje Bumpus sold 3,963 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.18, for a total value of $12,602.34. Following the sale, the director directly owned 127,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $405,869.76. The trade was a 3.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Namandje Bumpus also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 3rd, Namandje Bumpus sold 4,386 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.54, for a total value of $15,526.44.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:RXRX opened at $3.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a current ratio of 5.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.73. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.77 and a 52-week high of $7.18.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.78 million. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 54.33% and a negative net margin of 842.95%.The firm's revenue was down 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.50) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,187,759 shares of the company's stock worth $192,998,000 after acquiring an additional 7,407,606 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,333,888 shares of the company's stock worth $103,616,000 after purchasing an additional 7,064,963 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $23,473,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 37,316,856 shares of the company's stock worth $152,626,000 after purchasing an additional 3,771,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,370,000. 89.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $8.10.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Recursion Pharmaceuticals

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc (NASDAQ: RXRX) is a biopharmaceutical company that combines advanced automation, artificial intelligence and high-throughput biology to discover and develop novel therapeutics. The company's proprietary platform integrates deep-learning algorithms with large-scale cellular imaging and chemical biology, enabling the rapid identification of potential drug candidates across a range of indications. By automating complex laboratory workflows and leveraging computational models, Recursion aims to accelerate the drug discovery process and expand the scope of targets that can be addressed.

At the core of Recursion's offering is its digital biology platform, which captures billions of cell images under varying chemical and genetic perturbations.

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