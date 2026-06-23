Insider Buying: First Carolina Financial Services (NYSE:FCBM) Insider Purchases $12,500.00 in Stock

Key Points Director John Walter Gussenhoven bought 16,000 shares of First Carolina Financial Services at $12.50 each, a transaction worth $200,000 .

bought 16,000 shares of First Carolina Financial Services at $12.50 each, a transaction worth . After the purchase, Gussenhoven’s stake increased to 334,016 shares valued at about $4.18 million , representing a 5.03% increase in his position.

, representing a in his position. The article also notes broader insider buying, with the CEO, CFO, COO, and several directors purchasing shares, suggesting coordinated confidence from company leadership.

First Carolina Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:FCBM - Get Free Report) insider Patrick Wayne Pritchard acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $12,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $625,000. This trade represents a 2.04% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

First Carolina Financial Services Trading Up 0.4%

First Carolina Financial Services stock opened at $12.65 on Tuesday. First Carolina Financial Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.51 and a fifty-two week high of $13.25.

Key First Carolina Financial Services News

Here are the key news stories impacting First Carolina Financial Services this week:

Positive Sentiment: CEO Ronald Arvin Day bought 4,000 shares, signaling confidence from the company’s top executive. CEO Ronald Arvin Day purchase filing

CEO Ronald Arvin Day bought 4,000 shares, signaling confidence from the company’s top executive. Positive Sentiment: CFO Steven G. Deaton purchased 4,000 shares, adding to the bullish tone from senior management. CFO Steven G. Deaton purchase filing

CFO Steven G. Deaton purchased 4,000 shares, adding to the bullish tone from senior management. Positive Sentiment: COO Kristen Dawn Brabble and several directors also bought shares, reinforcing the impression of broad insider support. COO Kristen Dawn Brabble purchase filing

COO Kristen Dawn Brabble and several directors also bought shares, reinforcing the impression of broad insider support. Positive Sentiment: Large purchases by directors Gregory Everette Floyd, John Walter Gussenhoven, James A. Lucas, Jr., and Charles Austin Robbins, Jr. suggest multiple insiders are aligning behind the stock. Gregory Everette Floyd purchase filing

Large purchases by directors Gregory Everette Floyd, John Walter Gussenhoven, James A. Lucas, Jr., and Charles Austin Robbins, Jr. suggest multiple insiders are aligning behind the stock. Neutral Sentiment: The purchases were disclosed in SEC filings and occurred at roughly the same price point, indicating coordinated insider accumulation rather than a company announcement or operational update. SEC filings

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