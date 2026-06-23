Insider Buying: First Carolina Financial Services (NYSE:FCBM) Insider Purchases $12,500.00 in Stock June 23, 2026 by InsiderTrades.com Share Key Points Director John Walter Gussenhoven bought 16,000 shares of First Carolina Financial Services at $12.50 each, a transaction worth $200,000. After the purchase, Gussenhoven’s stake increased to 334,016 shares valued at about $4.18 million, representing a 5.03% increase in his position. The article also notes broader insider buying, with the CEO, CFO, COO, and several directors purchasing shares, suggesting coordinated confidence from company leadership. First Carolina Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:FCBM - Get Free Report) insider Patrick Wayne Pritchard acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $12,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $625,000. This trade represents a 2.04% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. First Carolina Financial Services Trading Up 0.4%First Carolina Financial Services stock opened at $12.65 on Tuesday. First Carolina Financial Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.51 and a fifty-two week high of $13.25. Key First Carolina Financial Services NewsHere are the key news stories impacting First Carolina Financial Services this week: Positive Sentiment: CEO Ronald Arvin Day bought 4,000 shares, signaling confidence from the company’s top executive. CEO Ronald Arvin Day purchase filing Positive Sentiment: CFO Steven G. Deaton purchased 4,000 shares, adding to the bullish tone from senior management. CFO Steven G. Deaton purchase filing Positive Sentiment: COO Kristen Dawn Brabble and several directors also bought shares, reinforcing the impression of broad insider support. COO Kristen Dawn Brabble purchase filing Positive Sentiment: Large purchases by directors Gregory Everette Floyd, John Walter Gussenhoven, James A. Lucas, Jr., and Charles Austin Robbins, Jr. suggest multiple insiders are aligning behind the stock. Gregory Everette Floyd purchase filing Neutral Sentiment: The purchases were disclosed in SEC filings and occurred at roughly the same price point, indicating coordinated insider accumulation rather than a company announcement or operational update. SEC filings Recommended StoriesFive stocks we like better than First Carolina Financial ServicesBuy CrowdStrike Before the Stock Split? Here's the CaseInvestors Are Buying Into Sweetgreen Again—Should They?Burlington Is Winning Over Shoppers But Investors Need PatienceUSA Today's Digital Revival Is Gaining Steam, But With Plenty of RiskThis instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from InsiderTrades.com in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected]. Insider Buying or Selling at First Carolina Financial Services? Sign-up to receive InsiderTrades.com's daily insider buying and selling report for First Carolina Financial Services and related companies. From Our PartnersTrump Takes Emergency Action - Plus Elon Musk's New VentureElon Musk has quietly launched a new venture - one that has nothing to do with rockets, EVs, or Neuralink. Tru...Altimetry | SponsoredCODE RED: AI Meltdown Imminent?After correctly predicting the 2008 and 2020 stock market meltdowns, I believe this AI company is about to tri...Paradigm Press | SponsoredThe roadshow starts Monday. This stock isn't ready.The SpaceX roadshow kicks off June 8. Goldman Sachs, the lead underwriter, will present the full S-1 to the wo...Behind the Markets | SponsoredDo NOT Buy SpaceX – Do This InsteadSpaceX just went public - and Whitney Tilson, Harvard MBA and 30-year Wall Street veteran, says buying in coul...Stansberry Research | SponsoredTrump just signed itA recent policy development is drawing attention from income-focused investors. According to one analyst, c...Investors Alley | SponsoredSpaceX is chump change compared to Elon’s $20T ‘iPhone’Early Apple investors saw peak gains as high as 7,537% after the iPhone launched. Now, multiple insider source...StocksToTrade | SponsoredA letter from Shannon StansberryPorter Stansberry nearly canceled the entire project. When he first saw the claimed returns - only one down ye...Porter & Company | SponsoredElon’s new "tollbooth"The SpaceX IPO was valued at $1.75 trillion. But one analyst says fighting over those shares may be the wrong ...Weiss Ratings | Sponsored Free Insider Buying and Selling Newsletter Enter your email address below to receive InsiderTrades.com's daily insider buying and selling report. From Our PartnersTrump Takes Emergency Action - Plus Elon Musk's New VentureElon Musk has quietly launched a new venture - one that has nothing to do with rockets, EVs, or Neuralink. Tru...Altimetry | SponsoredCODE RED: AI Meltdown Imminent?After correctly predicting the 2008 and 2020 stock market meltdowns, I believe this AI company is about to tri...Paradigm Press | SponsoredThe roadshow starts Monday. This stock isn't ready.The SpaceX roadshow kicks off June 8. Goldman Sachs, the lead underwriter, will present the full S-1 to the wo...Behind the Markets | SponsoredDo NOT Buy SpaceX – Do This InsteadSpaceX just went public - and Whitney Tilson, Harvard MBA and 30-year Wall Street veteran, says buying in coul...Stansberry Research | SponsoredTrump just signed itA recent policy development is drawing attention from income-focused investors. According to one analyst, c...Investors Alley | Sponsored Most Read This MonthAggressive Insider Buying Signals Opportunity in 3 Risky StocksAmprius Insiders Are Selling: Should Investors Be Worried?Insiders Sell Top Tech Plays: Should Investors Buy, Sell, or Hold?Shake Shack Insiders Buy as SHAK Stock Faces More PressureRocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB) Insider Sells $513,345.00 in StockInsider Selling: Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) CFO Sells 65,000 Shares of StockSpaceX (NASDAQ:SPCX) CEO Elon Musk Sells 11,390 SharesInsider Selling: Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR) Director Sells 141,909 Shares of StockRecent ArticlesMoritz Sell Purchases 1,853 Shares of Total Return Securities (NYSE:SWZ) StockInsider Buying: First Carolina Financial Services (NYSE:FCBM) Insider Purchases $12,500.00 in StockRecursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Director Sells 3,963 SharesAnterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) CEO Sells 170 Shares of StockKaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR) Insider Eynav Azaria Sells 10,217 SharesInsider Selling: Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) Insider Sells $14,500.00 in StockCorona Lorenzo Manuel Berho Sells 4,513 Shares of Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta (NYSE:VTMX) StockWestwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) Director Sells 1,000 Shares