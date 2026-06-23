Insider Selling: Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) Insider Sells $14,500.00 in Stock

Key Points Riskified insider Ravi Kumaraswami sold shares twice in two days , including 2,900 shares on June 17 for $14,500 and 60,000 shares on June 16 for $294,600. The June 17 trade was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan .

, including 2,900 shares on June 17 for $14,500 and 60,000 shares on June 16 for $294,600. The June 17 trade was made under a pre-arranged . Riskified shares were down 1.3% and opened at $4.88, near the middle of their 52-week range of $3.70 to $5.68. The company has a market cap of about $723.7 million.

and opened at $4.88, near the middle of their 52-week range of $3.70 to $5.68. The company has a market cap of about $723.7 million. Riskified recently beat quarterly earnings expectations, posting EPS of $0.05 versus the $0.04 estimate and revenue of $88.27 million versus $87.72 million expected. Analysts currently rate the stock a Hold on average, with a consensus target price of $5.96.

Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD - Get Free Report) insider Ravi Kumaraswami sold 2,900 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $14,500.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 1,932,213 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,661,065. This trade represents a 0.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Ravi Kumaraswami also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 16th, Ravi Kumaraswami sold 60,000 shares of Riskified stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.91, for a total value of $294,600.00.

Riskified Stock Down 1.3%

Riskified stock opened at $4.88 on Tuesday. Riskified Ltd. has a 52-week low of $3.70 and a 52-week high of $5.68. The company has a market cap of $723.71 million, a P/E ratio of -44.41 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.59.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $88.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.72 million. Riskified had a negative net margin of 5.17% and a negative return on equity of 3.91%. Research analysts anticipate that Riskified Ltd. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RSKD shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Riskified from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Riskified from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $5.96.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Riskified

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Riskified

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Riskified during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Riskified during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Riskified in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Riskified in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Finally, T3 Companies LLC purchased a new stake in Riskified in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. 58.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Riskified Company Profile

Riskified is a technology company specializing in e-commerce fraud prevention and revenue optimization for online merchants. Its platform combines machine learning, behavioral analytics and proprietary risk models to assess the legitimacy of transactions in real time. By offering a chargeback guarantee, Riskified assumes the financial liability for approved orders that later turn out to be fraudulent, allowing retailers to focus on growth rather than dispute management.

The company's core product suite addresses various aspects of the online shopping lifecycle, including order approval, account takeover protection and policy compliance.

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