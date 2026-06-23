Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR) Insider Eynav Azaria Sells 10,217 Shares

Key Points Kaltura insider Eynav Azaria sold 10,217 shares on June 18 at an average price of $1.40, totaling about $14,304. The sale was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan .

on June 18 at an average price of $1.40, totaling about $14,304. The sale was made under a pre-arranged . Azaria has been actively selling shares over the past several trading days, including multiple transactions from June 4 through June 17. After the latest sale, the insider still directly owned about 2.17 million shares .

. Kaltura shares were down 5.0% and opened at $1.33, while the company continues to show mixed fundamentals with a recent earnings beat on revenue but negative margins. Wall Street’s consensus rating remains Hold with a $3.00 price target.

Kaltura, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLTR - Get Free Report) insider Eynav Azaria sold 10,217 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.40, for a total value of $14,303.80. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 2,169,080 shares in the company, valued at $3,036,712. This represents a 0.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Eynav Azaria also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 17th, Eynav Azaria sold 4,448 shares of Kaltura stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.43, for a total transaction of $6,360.64.

On Tuesday, June 16th, Eynav Azaria sold 12,073 shares of Kaltura stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.48, for a total transaction of $17,868.04.

On Monday, June 15th, Eynav Azaria sold 19,456 shares of Kaltura stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.48, for a total transaction of $28,794.88.

On Friday, June 12th, Eynav Azaria sold 13,242 shares of Kaltura stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.41, for a total transaction of $18,671.22.

On Thursday, June 11th, Eynav Azaria sold 4,219 shares of Kaltura stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.41, for a total transaction of $5,948.79.

On Wednesday, June 10th, Eynav Azaria sold 8,344 shares of Kaltura stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.41, for a total value of $11,765.04.

On Tuesday, June 9th, Eynav Azaria sold 6,975 shares of Kaltura stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.41, for a total value of $9,834.75.

On Monday, June 8th, Eynav Azaria sold 8,254 shares of Kaltura stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.41, for a total value of $11,638.14.

On Thursday, June 4th, Eynav Azaria sold 16,218 shares of Kaltura stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.44, for a total value of $23,353.92.

On Friday, June 5th, Eynav Azaria sold 2,765 shares of Kaltura stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.43, for a total value of $3,953.95.

Kaltura Trading Down 5.0%

Shares of NASDAQ KLTR opened at $1.33 on Tuesday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $1.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.43. Kaltura, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.05 and a 52 week high of $2.07. The stock has a market cap of $200.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.30 and a beta of 1.14.

Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $44.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $43.00 million. Kaltura had a negative net margin of 8.25% and a negative return on equity of 35.91%.

Institutional Trading of Kaltura

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. S Squared Technology LLC increased its position in shares of Kaltura by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. S Squared Technology LLC now owns 1,316,323 shares of the company's stock worth $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 373,149 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kaltura in the fourth quarter worth about $364,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Kaltura by 107.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,817 shares of the company's stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 18,512 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Kaltura by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 111,532 shares of the company's stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 7,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Kaltura by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 68,957 shares of the company's stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 28,194 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.79% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KLTR. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Kaltura in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Kaltura from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, March 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Kaltura in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $3.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on KLTR

Kaltura Company Profile

Kaltura, Inc (NASDAQ: KLTR) is a leading provider of video technology solutions designed to empower organizations to create, manage, distribute and monetize video content at scale. The company's cloud-native platform supports an array of use cases including enterprise communications, online learning, virtual events, media delivery and over-the-top (OTT) television services. By combining open-source roots with software-as-a-service (SaaS) flexibility, Kaltura offers organizations the ability to tailor their video workflows and integrate seamlessly with existing collaboration, learning management and content management systems.

Key offerings from Kaltura include a comprehensive video management system, live streaming and video conferencing capabilities, lecture capture for educational institutions, virtual events and webinars, and turnkey OTT solutions.

Further Reading

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