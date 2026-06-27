Insider Buying: CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Director Acquires 2,000 Shares of Stock

Key Points CarMax director Sona Chawla bought 2,000 shares on June 25 at an average price of $53.39, a transaction worth $106,780 that increased her holdings by 10.15%.

on June 25 at an average price of $53.39, a transaction worth $106,780 that increased her holdings by 10.15%. CarMax shares were slightly lower in Friday trading, opening at $52.72 and down about 0.3% for the day, while the company’s market cap stood at roughly $7.48 billion.

in Friday trading, opening at $52.72 and down about 0.3% for the day, while the company’s market cap stood at roughly $7.48 billion. Recent earnings beat expectations: CarMax reported $1.31 EPS versus the $0.96 estimate and revenue of $8.01 billion, topping forecasts and rising 6.2% year over year.

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX - Get Free Report) Director Sona Chawla purchased 2,000 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $53.39 per share, with a total value of $106,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 21,702 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,669.78. The trade was a 10.15% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

CarMax Stock Down 0.3%

KMX stock opened at $52.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.21. CarMax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.26 and a 12 month high of $71.99. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $43.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 17th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.42 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 0.84% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The firm's revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KMX. Basecamp Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in CarMax by 105.8% during the 1st quarter. Basecamp Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 690 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wellington Grp LLC increased its position in shares of CarMax by 6,500.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Grp LLC now owns 726 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on KMX shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of CarMax from $42.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens raised shares of CarMax from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Benchmark reissued a "hold" rating on shares of CarMax in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of CarMax in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on CarMax from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $47.73.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on KMX

About CarMax

CarMax (NYSE: KMX) is a leading retailer of used vehicles in the United States, offering customers a streamlined, no-haggle purchasing experience. The company's inventory spans a broad range of makes and models, each of which undergoes a comprehensive inspection process before being offered for sale. Customers can shop in person at CarMax's retail locations or browse the company's online platform, which provides detailed vehicle histories, virtual tours and contactless purchasing options.

Originally launched in 1993 as a division of Circuit City, CarMax became an independent, publicly traded company in 1997.

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