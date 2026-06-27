Paul Griscom Sells 10,077 Shares of Macy's (NYSE:M) Stock

Key Points Insider sale: Macy’s SVP Paul Griscom sold 10,077 shares on June 25 at an average price of $25.63, totaling about $258,274. After the sale, he still held 25,373 shares.

Macy’s SVP Paul Griscom sold 10,077 shares on June 25 at an average price of $25.63, totaling about $258,274. After the sale, he still held 25,373 shares. Strong quarterly results: Macy’s recently reported Q1 earnings of $0.13 per share, beating expectations of $0.02, on revenue of $4.89 billion versus the $4.61 billion consensus. Revenue rose 1.8% year over year.

Macy’s recently reported Q1 earnings of $0.13 per share, beating expectations of $0.02, on revenue of $4.89 billion versus the $4.61 billion consensus. Revenue rose 1.8% year over year. Dividend and outlook: The company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.1915 per share, or $0.77 annualized, for a 3.0% yield. Analysts currently have a consensus rating of Reduce with a consensus price target of $20.80.

Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M - Get Free Report) SVP Paul Griscom sold 10,077 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total transaction of $258,273.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 25,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $650,309.99. This represents a 28.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Paul Griscom also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 6th, Paul Griscom sold 745 shares of Macy's stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total transaction of $13,350.40.

On Wednesday, April 1st, Paul Griscom sold 490 shares of Macy's stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total value of $8,859.20.

Macy's Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE M opened at $25.97 on Friday. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $21.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.88. Macy's, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.15 and a 52-week high of $26.10. The company has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Macy's (NYSE:M - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. Macy's had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. Macy's has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.290-0.340 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.000-2.200 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Macy's, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

Macy's Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1915 per share. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Macy's's dividend payout ratio is 31.82%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Macy's

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC bought a new position in Macy's in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Macy's in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Macy's by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Macy's by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the company's stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Macy's by 7,265.6% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 2,357 shares of the company's stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,325 shares during the period. 87.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

M has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Macy's from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Macy's in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Macy's from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Macy's from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Macy's in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $20.80.

View Our Latest Report on Macy's

About Macy's

Macy's, Inc is a leading American omnichannel retailer operating under the Macy's brand, as well as specialty divisions Bloomingdale's and Bluemercury. The company's retail portfolio encompasses full-line department stores, fashion-focused specialty outlets and a high-end beauty chain, offering consumers a wide array of apparel, footwear, accessories, cosmetics and home furnishings. Through its integrated network of physical stores and digital platforms, Macy's seeks to deliver a seamless shopping experience that blends in-store service with online convenience.

The company's product assortment spans men's, women's and children's clothing, beauty and personal care products, housewares and home décor.

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